What Is Oil Pulling And It's Health Benefits?
Coconut oil has a lot of health promoting properties. As mouth is the home to millions of viruses, bacteria, fungi, oil acts as a cleanser before they get a chance to spread in the body.
Things you should do with coconut oil every morning
HIGHLIGHTS
- Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic ritual
- Coconut oil has a lot of health promoting properties.
- Coconut oil reduces symptoms of plaque and gingivitis
Metabolism: Coconut oil has several health benefits and is considered as a health food. Coconut oil has medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) that will help you feel more energized and boost your metabolism.
Brushing teeth: Immediately after waking up brush your teeth with coconut oil and swish it around your mouth in the similar manner you use your mouthwash. The antibacterial properties of coconut oil kill the germs in your mouth. It pulls the toxins from the mouth before they make their way to the rest of the body. Ensure that you brush with toothpaste later on.
Glowing Skin: It removes the toxins from the body that would otherwise make it into the bloodstream. Many skin conditions can be linked to health of your gut. When gut flora is back in balance by oil pulling, the skin begins to heal and glow. Skin problems like rashes can reduce over a period of time.
Tooth Decay: Tooth decay is very common in children and adults. Oil pulling is the easiest, natural and effective remedy for tooth decay and loss. The microorganisms that inhibit in the mouth after a night's sleep stick to the oil and can be wiped out. After using coconut oil, symptoms of plaque and gingivitis are decreased significantly.
