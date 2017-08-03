ASK OUR EXPERTS

What Is Oil Pulling And It's Health Benefits?

Coconut oil has a lot of health promoting properties. As mouth is the home to millions of viruses, bacteria, fungi, oil acts as a cleanser before they get a chance to spread in the body.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 3, 2017 04:19 IST
Things you should do with coconut oil every morning

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic ritual
  2. Coconut oil has a lot of health promoting properties.
  3. Coconut oil reduces symptoms of plaque and gingivitis
Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic ritual in which a tablespoon of extra virgin organic cold pressed oil is placed in your mouth and then you swish it around for up to 20 minutes, if possible. You do not swallow the oil as you take in all the toxins and bacteria that you were trying to wipe out. Coconut oil has a lot of health promoting properties. Not only coconut oil but also others like sesame, sunflower and olive oil can be used to oil pull. Oil pulling should be done empty stomach with a tablespoon of oil in the mouth. As mouth is the home to millions of viruses, bacteria, fungi, oil acts as a cleanser before they get a chance to spread in the body. Here are four ways in which you can use coconut oil every morning.

Metabolism: Coconut oil has several health benefits and is considered as a health food. Coconut oil has medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) that will help you feel more energized and boost your metabolism.

Brushing teeth: Immediately after waking up brush your teeth with coconut oil and swish it around your mouth in the similar manner you use your mouthwash. The antibacterial properties of coconut oil kill the germs in your mouth. It pulls the toxins from the mouth before they make their way to the rest of the body. Ensure that you brush with toothpaste later on.
Glowing Skin: It removes the toxins from the body that would otherwise make it into the bloodstream. Many skin conditions can be linked to health of your gut. When gut flora is back in balance by oil pulling, the skin begins to heal and glow. Skin problems like rashes can reduce over a period of time.

Tooth Decay: Tooth decay is very common in children and adults. Oil pulling is the easiest, natural and effective remedy for tooth decay and loss. The microorganisms that inhibit in the mouth after a night's sleep stick to the oil and can be wiped out. After using coconut oil, symptoms of plaque and gingivitis are decreased significantly.

