What Is The Best Time To Apply Moisturiser? Let's Find Out Here
Skincare: During the winter season it is important to keep your skin moisturised. It will help prevent dry skin and keep your skin healthy. Read here to know the best time to apply a moisturiser
Skincare tips: It is important to keep your skin hydrated to prevent dryness
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dry skin is a common problem faced during the winter season
- Apply moisturiser regularly to prevent dry skin
- Consume plenty of fluids to proper hydration
The winter season invites dry skin. Many with normal skin also experience dry skin in winters. Lack of moisture in the environment and dry and cold weather mainly contribute to dry skin during the winter season. Proper hydration plays a significant role in preventing and treating dry skin. It is advised to drink enough water throughout the day for healthy skin. Moisturisation is a basic step of every skincare routine. It is advised to apply a moisturiser regularly especially during the winter season. You cannot go without a moisturiser even for a day during the winter season. But what is the best time to apply a moisturiser to prevent dry skin in winter? Read on to know the answer.
Dry skin in winter: Know when you should apply moisturiser?
Dr. Sirisha Singh who is a dermatologist explains, "Moisturisers form a barrier on the skin and lock in the natural oils of the skin. In addition, they also penetrate into the skin and hydrate it from within. The best time to apply moisturisers is therefore soon after a bath or after washing the face. When applied on wet skin, the hydrating effect is amplified."
Dr. Singh further elaborates that moisturisers also help protect the skin from the elements. It's a good habit to moisturise the skin before a workout. It prevents damage to the skin from sweat, cold winds and also chaffing of the skin due to constant friction with clothes.
The other time when one should moisturise is before bedtime. At night, there is a slight increase in the skin temperature that opens up the pores. A moisturiser applied at night helps hydrate the skin over a prolonged period and can give you soft and supple skin all through the day.
It is best to choose a moisturiser according to your skin type. If you have dry skin, an oil-based product is often recommended. For those with oily skin can choose a water-based product.
