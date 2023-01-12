Skincare: Home Remedies To Keep Dry Skin At Bay This Winter
Continue reading as we share some effective home remedies for winter dry skin.
Skincare: Moisturising regularly can help avoid dry skin
Individuals of all ages deal with dry skin at different times of their lives. Itchy, flaky, dry, and ugly skin is a sign of dry skin. A condition known as skin dryness develops when the skin loses moisture too quickly. The amount of water in the skin is insufficient to keep it feeling elastic and silky. Dry skin can cause rough patches of skin to flake off or seem scaly. This is especially common in the winter season.
Your habits, such as the use of deodorants, particular soaps, and harsh cleaning products, which deplete the skin's natural oils and fats, maybe cause your skin to feel dry. If you take long, hot showers, you could get dry skin. The skin also dries out by living in a dry, chilly environment. You can ensure your skin stays hydrated and moisturised by following the right skincare tips. Continue reading as we share some effective home remedies for winter dry skin.
Effective home remedies for dry skin in winter:
1. Herbal oils
You can directly apply fatty acid-rich plant-based oils on dry skin. For instance, using evening primrose oil, which has a high fatty acid content, enhances the texture of the skin, helps the skin retain moisture, and lessens irritation. Coconut, sesame, and sunflower oils are other examples of advantageous oils.
2. Olive oil and sugar scrub
Use sugar and olive oil to combine to make a scrub that naturally moisturises while exfoliating. Mix 1/2 cup of sugar and 2 tbsp of olive oil. You can also include essential oil, like lavender, which has a natural aroma and can help you unwind. Apply the scrub to your skin with gentle pressure, then wash it off. Lastly, seal the advantages of recently exfoliated skin by applying a soothing moisturiser.
3. Coconut oil before bed
Use coconut oil as a moisturising lotion before bed or anytime as it solidifies at room temperature. Apply the oil on chapped hands and heels, then cover with thick socks or non-latex gloves. Coconut oil is extremely moisturising and has a variety of other benefits.
4. Banana and honey mask
Antioxidants, phytochemicals, and moisture are abundant in bananas. The fruit's potassium content effectively hydrates the skin. A humectant with antibacterial and antiseptic qualities is honey. It is renowned for its ability to moisturise the skin without making it oily. Mix one banana that is ripe with one tablespoon of rice flour, and add 1.5 tsp. of turmeric powder and 2 tsp. of honey, after applying it to your face, leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes before washing it off with water.
5. Aloe vera
Dry and uneven skin is frequently treated with aloe vera gel. Numerous commercially available lotions and creams also include it. It has polysaccharides that support the skin's ability to hold onto moisture. Additionally, it increases the skin's production of collagen and elastin, which helps the skin regain its suppleness and elasticity.
Add these tips and home remedies to your skincare routine to ensure your health stays in check.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
