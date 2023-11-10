Skincare Tips: Try These Home Remedies To Cure Dry Skin This Fall
Below we discuss some simple home remedies to help keep your skin moisturised this fall.
Staying hydrated from within is equally important for maintaining hydrated and moisturised skin
Our skin can get dry during the fall season. The drop in humidity and cooler temperatures can cause moisture loss, leading to dryness, itching, and irritation. However, there are several home remedies that can help alleviate dry skin. In this article, we discuss some simple home remedies to help keep your skin moisturised this fall.
Here are some home remedies to cure dry skin in fall and how they can hydrate and moisturise the skin:
1. Coconut oil
Apply virgin coconut oil to your skin before bedtime. It acts as an excellent moisturiser and keeps the skin hydrated throughout the night. The fatty acids in coconut oil help to restore the skin's natural moisture barrier, preventing further dryness.
2. Honey
Mix honey with equal parts of olive oil or coconut oil, and apply it to your skin. Honey is a natural humectant, which means it helps to attract and retain moisture in the skin. It also has antibacterial properties, making it beneficial for any skin irritation or inflammation caused by dryness.
3. Oatmeal
Add finely ground oatmeal to your bathwater or make a paste by mixing it with warm water and apply it directly to your skin. Oatmeal acts as a natural exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and soothing dry, irritated skin. It also forms a protective layer on the skin, locking in moisture and preventing dryness.
4. Avocado
Mash a ripe avocado and apply it directly to your skin. Avocados are rich in healthy fats and vitamins that help in moisturising and nourishing the skin. They also contain antioxidants that protect the skin from free radicals, reducing the signs of ageing.
5. Aloe Vera
Extract fresh aloe vera gel from the plant and apply it to your skin. Aloe vera has soothing and moisturising properties that can provide instant relief to dry skin. It also contains vitamins, enzymes, and amino acids that promote skin health and hydration.
6. Olive oil
Massage extra virgin olive oil onto your skin and leave it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing off. Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, which deeply moisturise and nourish the skin. It also helps to repair the skin's natural moisture barrier.
7. Drink plenty of water
Staying hydrated from within is equally important for maintaining hydrated and moisturised skin. Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to keep your skin well-hydrated and prevent dryness.
These strategies can hydrate and moisturise the skin by providing essential nutrients, locking in moisture, and repairing the skin's natural moisture barrier. They help to soothe dry, irritated skin, reduce inflammation, and promote overall skin health. Consistency and regular use of these remedies can help in treating and preventing dry skin during fall.
It's important to note that home remedies may not work for everyone, especially if you have severe or persistent dry skin. If your dryness persists or worsens, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist for further evaluation and a suitable treatment plan.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
