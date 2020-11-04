Skincare: Here's How Vitamin B3 Can Help You Achieve Glowing Skin
For glowing and healthy skin you need to take care of several factors. Several essential vitamins and minerals contain properties beneficial for your skin. The benefits of vitamin C and E for your skin are quite popular. Are you aware of the amazing benefits vitamin B3 can offer to your skin? This vitamin is present in several foods including salmon, cooked brown rice, roasted peanuts and more. Studies also suggest that this vitamin B3 is beneficial for your heart health too. We spoke to Dr. Sunil Kumar Prabhu, who is a Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician at Aster RV Hospital to understand the benefits of vitamin B3 for your skin and how to use this safely.
Vitamin B3 benefits for skin
Dr. Sunil explains "Vitamin B3, otherwise also recognised in the skincare world as the ingredient 'Niacinamide' found in toners, has been found to be beneficial for the skin when used topically. This vitamin when taken orally helps to promote collagen and keratin production, which helps in rebuilding skin cells and can also have a soothing effect on the skin, helping ease hyper pigmentation, redness or acne. Although it is only recently that studies have begun probing into the benefits and more research would be required to understand the full effects."
Niacinamide can also protect against sun damage and minimise fine lines and wrinkles. It is present in several skincare products these days. Niacinamide is also found in food items such as fish, meat, leafy greens however the specific benefits of this for the skin is not known. Toners containing niacinamide can be used topically post understanding the specific skin issues and consulting with a dermatologist on the benefits of niacinamide to tackle those.
Should you take supplements?
Excess of vitamin B3 in the body can lead to several side effects. You should never take supplements without consulting your doctor.
(Dr. Sunil Kumar Prabhu, MBBS, MD, DNB, Senior Consultant, Dermatology and Aesthetic Physician, Aster RV Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
