Prepare Try These Homemade Masks According To Your Skin Type For A Natural Glow
Skincare tips: You can prepare face masks with all natural ingredients at home to fight different kin conditions naturally. Read here to know from expert different ways to make mask at home according to your skin type.
Skincare tips: Prepare these masks at home and fight different skin issues naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fresh fruits can be used to prepare face mask at home
- Mixing different ingredients from your kitchen can help you prepare masks
- Here are different face masks according to your skin type
The use of face mask goes back to ancient times when women used to apply 'Lep' on their skin to enhance their beauty and detoxify the skin. We have all had our moms, aunts or grannies advising us on making face mask using natural kitchen ingredients. Face masks are known to deep cleanse, detoxify, hydrate and nourish skin. Regular use of apt face mask help calm inflammation, clear acne and treats black heads. They also bring in firmness and natural facelift. Face masks are known to bring soothing relief from rashes and allergies. When you apply and leave the mask on for at least 10 to 15 minutes the active ingredients penetrate through the layers of skin and improve its condition. Face mask should be applied once a week for stimulated and rejuvenated skin.
Homemade masks with natural ingredients
The active ingredients of face mask can be incorporated in different forms. There are those that dry, hard as board and crack if you smile, there are gels and cream that are as soft as night cream, and a whole range of textures, hot or cold. You can use practically any fruit or vegetables in a face mask and many other edible substances.
Instead of using water one can add floral waters to blend dry ingredients as they carry same therapeutic values of essential oil.
Face Mask for Dry skin
Eggs and Oats Mask
- 1 tablespoon oats powder
- 1 egg white
- 1 teaspoon almond or evening primrose oil
- Half teaspoon of carrot oil
- 2 teaspoon vetiver water
- 1 drop Rose essential oil
Oats powder has soothing properties work as a binder for egg white. Egg white gives essential nourishment along with carrier and essential oils.
Also read: Dermatologist Explains How To Choose The Best Oil According To Your Skin Type
Banana and Honey Mask
- Half ripe banana
- Half teaspoon Honey
Banana and Honey can be made instantly and is glow booster. Mash half ripe banana and blend honey to form a paste. Apply it on face and neck and leave it for 10 minutes and rinse with like warm water to feel soft skin.
Face Mask for Oily Skin
Neem and Basil Mask
- 1 tablespoon of Neem leaves dried and powdered
- 1/2 tablespoon of Basil leaves dried and powdered
- 1 teaspoon of cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lavender water
- Tea tree Essential Oil 2-3 drops
- Lavender Essential Oil 2-3 drops
This mask is a blessing for those with oily and acne prone skin. It is also very beneficial in removing acne scars.
Detox Mask for Oily Skin
For those with oily skin, this mask is a boon. These have anti-bacterial properties that help detoxify skin and reduce sebum. In this mask along with Kalonji you have to take aloe vera gel. It is recommend using aloe vera gel directly from the plant. This plant gel helps to control acne, reduces sunburns, dark spots and inflammation. Lemon juice works on minimising skin pores.
- Kalonji powder - 1 teaspoon
- Aloe vera gel - 1 teaspoon
- Skimmed milk - Half teaspoon
- Lemon juice - Half teaspoon
Take the ingredients and mix them together to form a smooth paste and apply it evenly over face and neck. Leave it for 10-12 minutes and then rinse with Lukewarm water. This mask helps in sebum reduction and minimising skin pores.
Also read: 7 Ways To Take Care Of The Delicate Skin Around Your Eyes
You will definitely enjoy making and using these masks at home. Pamper yourself and family members with these natural wonders.
(Pooja Nagdev is a Cosmetologist and Aromatherapist and Founder - Inatur Ayurveda and Aromatherapy)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.