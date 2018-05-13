Top Natural Remedies For Keloids
Keloids usually appear or grow after a wound, puncture, burn or blemish.They are darker and more pronounced as compared to the rest of the skin tone. Here are some most effective natural remedies for treating keloids.
Keloids are build-up of scar tissue on the skin which develops after a scar
HIGHLIGHTS
- The root of garlic can help in getting rid of keloids
- Onion juice can help in treating keloids
- Topical application of aspirins can help in treating keloids
You must have noticed that weird looking skin which develops after you get a scar from an accident or injury. It is known as keloids, which are known to be build-up of scar tissue on the skin. Keloids usually appear or grow after a wound, puncture, burn or blemish. For some people, keloids are darker and more pronounced as compared to the rest of the skin tone. While some people are okay with keloids and decide to do nothing about them, others tend to get uncomfortable with their existence on their skin. This is because of their appearance as some people can very dark and prominent keloids. You might need to see your dermatologist for getting rid of them. But need not worry as these keloids can be removed with some really natural and simple remedies.
Following are the top natural remedies of keloids:
1. Garlic
The root of garlic can be helpful in getting rid of keloids. It can block certain enzymes from entering the skin which can lead to the formation of tissue and pigment build. You simply need to take 2-3 fresh garlic cloves and crush them. Apply the crushed garlic on the area of keloid and let it stay for around 15 minutes. Wash it away with water and apply a moisturiser. But if garlic burns your skin, you should reduce or even stop applying it on your skin.
2. Onion
There are many studies which say that onion can be used for treating keloids. Quercetin, a flavonoid in onions has antioxidant properties which can help in treating keloids. Extract of onion can stop growth of fibroblasts - the cells producing scar tissue of keloids. Furthermore, onion oil can increasing the pace at which healing takes place. It can also help in reducing the height of the scar. All you need to do is cut onion in small pieces and squeeze out the juice by pressing it with a cloth. Apply the juice on the area of keloid and let it stay until it dries. After the juice dries on the skin, rinse it properly. You can apply the juice 3 or 4 times in a day every day, until you achieve the desired results.
3. Honey
Anti-inflammatory properties of honey can help in reducing keloids effectively. It is considered to be a soothing and natural alternative to steroids and anti-inflammatory drugs for treating keloids. You can apply a little amount of raw honey on the site keloid and let it stay until it gets sticky. As far is it suits your skin, you can apply honey on your skin for 2-3 times every day until you get the results your desire.
4. Aspirins
Topical use of aspirins can help in treating keloids. They can prevent cells that promote scars from entering the keloid area. It helps in reduction of keloid size and its pigmentation. You can crush around 3-4 aspirins tablets and mix them in water to form a paste. Apply them on the keloid area and let it stay for an hour or more. Rinse properly. You can repeat the process every day until you achieve the desired results.
In future, if you aspire to prevent keloids, you should stay away from cosmetic surgeries, tattoos and piercings. Popping of pimples and picking of skin should also be avoided in order to prevent growth of keloids.
In case the home remedies are ineffective, you can go for medical treatments in order to treat keloids. This can include ointments and creams which can slowly help in reducing keloids on the skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.