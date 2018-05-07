ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Early Ageing Of Skin: 7 Best Foods

Early Ageing Of Skin: 7 Best Foods

Your diet has a key role to play when it comes to skin health. Here's what you should be eating to prevent early ageing of skin.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 7, 2018 09:50 IST
4-Min Read
Early Ageing Of Skin: 7 Best Foods

When it comes to ageing, once the damage is done, there is no looking back

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A nutritious diet boosts cell growth, thereby preventing early ageing
  2. Tomato is another fruit which is quite beneficial for your skin
  3. Dark chocolate slows down ageing

'Age is just a number', that's true! But when it comes to your skin, age is no longer limited to numbers. It is accompanied with dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. To conceal those signs of ageing, you can try using expensive creams and cosmetics but the success rate of these products, well, everyone is quite aware of that. However, these signs of ageing are no longer restricted to old age; they now appear in young people as well. And all this is attributed to environmental factors, and of course, our sedentary lifestyle.

Though ageing is something you cannot ignore, but there are ways to slow it down, especially if it is premature ageing. Your diet has a very important role to play when it comes to ageing. A balanced and nutritious diet boosts cell growth, thereby preventing ageing. Keep in mind that when it comes to ageing, once the damage is done, there is no looking back. Therefore, you must adapt healthy eating habits from young age. Experts say that anti-ageing foods are not one category of foods; instead, they refer to a wide variety of foods packed with vital nutrients and vitamins. This process requires you to eat all fruits and vegetables on a daily basis to see positive results in the long run.

Also read: Top 5 Foods You Need To Avoid For A Clear Skin

Here's a combination of fruits and vegetables we recommend to prevent early ageing of skin.

1. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, asparagus, broccoli, etc. are packed with essential nutrients and vitamins which prevent early ageing of skin. They nourish your skin and protect it from wrinkles, spots and other signs of ageing. Vitamin A and beta carotene in these foods help you maintain that youthful appearance for prolonged years.

 
green leafy vegetablesEarly ageing of skin: They prevent the early onset of wrinkles
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Benefits For Vitamin C For Your Skin, Hair And Face: Know All About It
RELATED STORIES

Do Anti-Ageing Creams Really Work?

Anti-ageing and wrinkle-free creams promise reduced wrinkles and claim to reverse damage caused by UV rays of the sun. But are these creams effective?

High-Glycemic Index: Top 7 Foods

High glycemic foods are the ones which result in a sudden spike in a person's blood sugar levels. These 7 foods have the highest glycemic index ever.


2. Berries

The wide varieties of berries are beneficial for overall health and prevent early ageing as well. They have the ability to renew collagen which keeps your skin supple and elastic. They contain manganese which converts the toxins into oxygen and reduce skin damage. All you need to do is eat a handful of berries every day.

 
berriesEarly ageing of skin: They keep your skin supple and elastic
 
Also read: Benefits Of Vitamin E: How It Can Help Your Skin, Hair

3. Tomatoes

Tomato is another fruit which is quite beneficial for your skin. Lycopene in tomatoes have anti-ageing properties which shields your skin from damage due to pollution and UV rays of the sun. You must eat cooked tomatoes for this; cooking ensures that the lycopene is active.

 
tomatoesEarly ageing of skin: They prevent the early onset of wrinkles
 

4. Dark chocolate

Studies suggest that dark chocolate is beneficial for heart health. But it has more benefits to offer. This food prevents early ageing as well. Opt for that variety which has 70-90% cocoa content in it. Eating a small piece of it at a time can help you slow down the effects of ageing. You must be careful about your portions because dark chocolate is high in calories as well.

 
dark chocolateEarly ageing of skin: It slows down ageing
 
Also read: 6 Foods To Eat For Glowing Skin

5. Green tea

Green tea is touted to be the healthiest drink in the world. Drinking three cups of green tea slows down cell damage and improves longevity. You can also dab green tea bags on your skin to slow down ageing.

 
green teaEarly ageing of skin: It is the healthiest drink in the world
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Look Your Best This Summer: The Best Summer Skin Care Tips

6. Kiwi

Kiwi is a very rich source of vitamin C. 100 grams of kiwi gives you 154% of vitamin C, which is far more than the vitamin C content of lemons and oranges. Regular consumption of kiwis will help you keep your vitamin C levels high, thereby slowing down the signs of ageing.

 
kiwiEarly ageing of skin: They prevent the early onset of wrinkles

7. Nuts

Nuts are a rich source of healthy fats and proteins which are essential for your overall health. This keeps your body feeling active and prevents lethargy.

 
nutsEarly ageing of skin: They prevent the early onset of wrinkles
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Use Saffron For Perfect Glowing Skin In Summer

Besides diet, factors like proper sleep and hydration also contribute to skin health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



LATEST STORIES

More »

Daily Aspirin May Double Skin Cancer Risk In Men

Gut Bacteria Strongly Linked To Cause Of Heart Attack, Says Study

Here's How You Can Make Your Evening Snack Delicious And Healthy

Blood Type O Ups Risk Of Death From Serious Injury

You Don't Need HIIT To Get Fit. Try This Instead

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Swine Flu: 7 Best Home Remedies
Swine Flu: 7 Best Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Daily Aspirin May Double Skin Cancer Risk In Men

Gut Bacteria Strongly Linked To Cause Of Heart Attack, Says Study

Here's How You Can Make Your Evening Snack Delicious And Healthy

Blood Type O Ups Risk Of Death From Serious Injury

You Don't Need HIIT To Get Fit. Try This Instead

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------