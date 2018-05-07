Early Ageing Of Skin: 7 Best Foods
Your diet has a key role to play when it comes to skin health. Here's what you should be eating to prevent early ageing of skin.
When it comes to ageing, once the damage is done, there is no looking back
'Age is just a number', that's true! But when it comes to your skin, age is no longer limited to numbers. It is accompanied with dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. To conceal those signs of ageing, you can try using expensive creams and cosmetics but the success rate of these products, well, everyone is quite aware of that. However, these signs of ageing are no longer restricted to old age; they now appear in young people as well. And all this is attributed to environmental factors, and of course, our sedentary lifestyle.
Though ageing is something you cannot ignore, but there are ways to slow it down, especially if it is premature ageing. Your diet has a very important role to play when it comes to ageing. A balanced and nutritious diet boosts cell growth, thereby preventing ageing. Keep in mind that when it comes to ageing, once the damage is done, there is no looking back. Therefore, you must adapt healthy eating habits from young age. Experts say that anti-ageing foods are not one category of foods; instead, they refer to a wide variety of foods packed with vital nutrients and vitamins. This process requires you to eat all fruits and vegetables on a daily basis to see positive results in the long run.
Here's a combination of fruits and vegetables we recommend to prevent early ageing of skin.
1. Green leafy vegetables
Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, asparagus, broccoli, etc. are packed with essential nutrients and vitamins which prevent early ageing of skin. They nourish your skin and protect it from wrinkles, spots and other signs of ageing. Vitamin A and beta carotene in these foods help you maintain that youthful appearance for prolonged years.
Photo Credit: iStock
2. Berries
The wide varieties of berries are beneficial for overall health and prevent early ageing as well. They have the ability to renew collagen which keeps your skin supple and elastic. They contain manganese which converts the toxins into oxygen and reduce skin damage. All you need to do is eat a handful of berries every day.
3. Tomatoes
Tomato is another fruit which is quite beneficial for your skin. Lycopene in tomatoes have anti-ageing properties which shields your skin from damage due to pollution and UV rays of the sun. You must eat cooked tomatoes for this; cooking ensures that the lycopene is active.
4. Dark chocolate
Studies suggest that dark chocolate is beneficial for heart health. But it has more benefits to offer. This food prevents early ageing as well. Opt for that variety which has 70-90% cocoa content in it. Eating a small piece of it at a time can help you slow down the effects of ageing. You must be careful about your portions because dark chocolate is high in calories as well.
5. Green tea
Green tea is touted to be the healthiest drink in the world. Drinking three cups of green tea slows down cell damage and improves longevity. You can also dab green tea bags on your skin to slow down ageing.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Kiwi
Kiwi is a very rich source of vitamin C. 100 grams of kiwi gives you 154% of vitamin C, which is far more than the vitamin C content of lemons and oranges. Regular consumption of kiwis will help you keep your vitamin C levels high, thereby slowing down the signs of ageing.
7. Nuts
Nuts are a rich source of healthy fats and proteins which are essential for your overall health. This keeps your body feeling active and prevents lethargy.
Photo Credit: iStock
Besides diet, factors like proper sleep and hydration also contribute to skin health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
