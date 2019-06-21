Summer Skin And Hair: 4 Common Problems And Their Solutions By Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia
Hair and skincare during summer can be a little difficult than you can imagine. The heat can do sufficient damage to both and you need to be careful of the products you use and how you cover yourself when you're outdoors. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia regularly takes to Instagram to talk about natural ways to take care of your skin and hair, which skincare products to use and avoid, how to follow the right skincare routine and much more. In one of her recent posts, she gives solutions to common skin and hair problems that are faced during summer and effective solutions to them. Here's what she has to say...
Common summer skin and hair care problems, what you can do about them
1. Swimming: Chlorinated water in swimming pools can be harmful for your skin and hair. It can cause dry hair and may even cause rashes. Make sure you apply coconut oil on your hair before you go for a swim and cover your hair with a shower cap. Apply petroleum jelly or ointments like panthenol ceutic on your skin. After your swim, moisturise your skin properly.
2. Acne: Acne may be because of your diet. Fruits like mangoes are known to cause acne triggers in many. This may be because of ripening agents in mangoes. If you get zits after eating mangoes, then either control or avoid consumption of mangoes. Fried food, junk food and processed food are other common acne triggers. Avoid them to prevent acne and unnecessary weight gain.
3. Dandruff: Use anti-dandruff shampoos that contain ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid. If this doesn't help in improving the condition, then visit a dermatologist for a better treatment for hair. Dandruff is something that needs proper care. What's more is that once you have gotten rid of it, you need to maintain your scalp with an anti-dandruff shampoo once every few weeks to prevent it from coming back.
4. Heat rashes: Heat rashes are quite common in summer, mentions Dr Kiran in the video. Rashes on the your chest and back may often be related to dandruff. But otherwise, they occur because of excessive heat. Sweat obstructs sweat glands, makes them infected and results in tiny bumps on the skin. An effective solution to this is to wear comfortable, breathable cotton clothes. The idea is to find ways to sweat less. You can bathe more often if you feel sweaty. Change clothes regularly in case they become sweaty. Avoid using lots of soap, especially the ones that are too foamy. You can also opt for antiseptic body washes that contain benzoyl peroxide or betadine. They will kill the bacteria that cause little bumps and reduce heat rashes.
So for all your summer problems, we have got you covered!
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
