Skincare Tips: Understanding The Importance Of Exfoliation For Healthy And Glowing Skin

Skincare Tips: Understanding The Importance Of Exfoliation For Healthy And Glowing Skin

Skincare tips: An important aspect of turning over old, dry and dirty skin is to regularly exfoliate it. Here's why you should exfoliate your skin regularly.
  By: Dr Simal Soin  Updated: May 13, 2021 10:10 IST
3-Min Read
Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and prevents multiple skin issues

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and prevents multiple skin issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells
  2. Exfoliation prevents blackheads and whiteheads
  3. The frequency of exfoliation depends on your skin type

Exfoliation removes the top layer of the skin also known as the stratum corneum. Whether done physically or chemically, exfoliation increases the renewal rate of cells and gives skin a fresh lease of life. Exfoliation is about striking the right balance. While it is necessary to remove dead cells from the surface of the skin, it is important to be careful so as not to strip away its natural oils. Over-exfoliation can lead to dryness, sensitivity, burning, redness or peeling. It is, therefore, very important to get this procedure done under the supervision of a dermatologist.

The importance of exfoliating your skin

One should not use harsh scrubs at home for exfoliation as they exfoliate the skin unevenly and can lead to rashes, skin inflammation, or even eczema. Any leave-on liquid exfoliators, though a better option than scrubs should only be used as prescribed by a dermatologist after a consultation session, or they may end up doing more harm than good.


Also read: Skincare Tips: Understanding The Importance Of Exfoliation For Your Skin

At home, skin exfoliation should be done once or twice a week for best results as it helps in the faster renewal of cells, using products recommended by your dermatologist. Routine exfoliation helps with rough skin texture, hyper pigmentation, dark spots and acne marks.

p3tnk2n8

Routine exfoliation helps with rough skin texture, hyper pigmentation and dark spots
Photo Credit: iStock

Why is it essential?

Regular exfoliation cleans up dead skin and unclogs pores to reveal a fresh, new layer of youthful skin. It also enables better penetration of skincare products boosts the blood circulation and rejuvenates skin, making it appear soft, supple and even-toned.

Sebum glands produce oils which, along with other pollutants, remain on the skin surface even after washing with soap and water. Dead skin not only blocks pores, which leads to the formation of whiteheads and blackheads, eventually causing breakouts, it also forms a barrier between the underlying skin and skincare products. If moisturizers, serums and growth factors are applied after exfoliation, they penetrate deeper into the skin and are therefore far more effective.

Also read: Skin Care: 5 Benefits Of Exfoliation You Must Know

Exfoliation also stimulates lymphatic drainage which aids in internal cleansing and reduction of puffiness on the face. It improves the circulation of oxygen-rich blood to nourish the skin surface thereby boosting cellular health. By increasing the cell renewal rate, exfoliation helps in getting new healthy skin to the surface while also stimulating new collagen synthesis. With time, it can actually reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and has anti-ageing benefits.

Also read: Not Just Face, Your Scalp Needs Exfoliation Too: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Scalp Scrubbing

Take note

Exfoliation is not only for the face, but can be done on the whole body as well. It takes care of rough pigmented elbows and knees, sun-tanned arms and legs, etc.

(Dr Simal Soin, Founder and Chief Dermatologist at AAYNA Clinic)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

