Skincare Tips: Understanding The Importance Of Exfoliation For Healthy And Glowing Skin
Skincare tips: An important aspect of turning over old, dry and dirty skin is to regularly exfoliate it. Here's why you should exfoliate your skin regularly.
Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and prevents multiple skin issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells
- Exfoliation prevents blackheads and whiteheads
- The frequency of exfoliation depends on your skin type
Exfoliation removes the top layer of the skin also known as the stratum corneum. Whether done physically or chemically, exfoliation increases the renewal rate of cells and gives skin a fresh lease of life. Exfoliation is about striking the right balance. While it is necessary to remove dead cells from the surface of the skin, it is important to be careful so as not to strip away its natural oils. Over-exfoliation can lead to dryness, sensitivity, burning, redness or peeling. It is, therefore, very important to get this procedure done under the supervision of a dermatologist.
The importance of exfoliating your skin
One should not use harsh scrubs at home for exfoliation as they exfoliate the skin unevenly and can lead to rashes, skin inflammation, or even eczema. Any leave-on liquid exfoliators, though a better option than scrubs should only be used as prescribed by a dermatologist after a consultation session, or they may end up doing more harm than good.
At home, skin exfoliation should be done once or twice a week for best results as it helps in the faster renewal of cells, using products recommended by your dermatologist. Routine exfoliation helps with rough skin texture, hyper pigmentation, dark spots and acne marks.
Why is it essential?
Regular exfoliation cleans up dead skin and unclogs pores to reveal a fresh, new layer of youthful skin. It also enables better penetration of skincare products boosts the blood circulation and rejuvenates skin, making it appear soft, supple and even-toned.
Sebum glands produce oils which, along with other pollutants, remain on the skin surface even after washing with soap and water. Dead skin not only blocks pores, which leads to the formation of whiteheads and blackheads, eventually causing breakouts, it also forms a barrier between the underlying skin and skincare products. If moisturizers, serums and growth factors are applied after exfoliation, they penetrate deeper into the skin and are therefore far more effective.
Exfoliation also stimulates lymphatic drainage which aids in internal cleansing and reduction of puffiness on the face. It improves the circulation of oxygen-rich blood to nourish the skin surface thereby boosting cellular health. By increasing the cell renewal rate, exfoliation helps in getting new healthy skin to the surface while also stimulating new collagen synthesis. With time, it can actually reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and has anti-ageing benefits.
Take note
Exfoliation is not only for the face, but can be done on the whole body as well. It takes care of rough pigmented elbows and knees, sun-tanned arms and legs, etc.
(Dr Simal Soin, Founder and Chief Dermatologist at AAYNA Clinic)
