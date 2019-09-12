Skin Care Tips: 5 Benefits Of Exfoliation You Must Know
Do you think your skin care routine is perfect? Is exfoliation a part of your routine? Exfoliation is extremely necessary for your skin. It can give healthy and glowing skin. You can get rid of multiple skin problems with just exfoliation. Know multiple benefits of exfoliation.
Skin care tips: Removal of dead skin cells can help you get a glowing skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exfoliation unclogs your skin pores
- Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week
- A face scrub can help you exfoliate your skin
Healthy skin requires a perfect skin care routine along with a healthy diet. You need to follow few basic steps to keep your skin healthy. A skin care routine does not mean buying expensive skin care products or spending hours in front of the mirror. You can follow a quick and simple skin care routine with minimum products for glowing skin. Just like washing your face, exfoliation is another important step to maintain which you should not miss. You do not have to exfoliate your skin on daily basis but it has to be done at least once a week. Exfoliation is basically removal of dead skin cells with the help of a face scrub. It can help you fight many skin problems at once.
Skin Care Tips: Benefits of exfoliation for skin
1. Unclogs pores
Exfoliation helps in cleaning your pores. The increased pollution leads to deposition of dust particles inside the skin pores. Using a face scrub cleans the pores and helps you get rid of the dust particles from your skin pores. It will cleanse your skin and remove impurities, dust and excess oil. Use a scrub which suits your skin type and get rid of all the impurities your skin is facing.
2. Evens skin tone
Uneven skin tone is another common skin issue. Exfoliation can help you treat uneven skin tone as well. It may take some time and patience to treat uneven skin tone with exfoliation but it can definitely give you positive results.
Also read: Home Remedies For Acne: Try These Kitchen Ingredients To Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use
3. Prevents acne
Clogged pores are one of the leading causes of acne. Exfoliation helps you unclog your pores and reduce the development of blackheads and white heads as well. Removing impurities will also stop the development of acne and other skin problems.
Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin
4. Remove dead skin cells
It is the main purpose behind exfoliation. Dead skin cells deposit on your skin. You need to get rid of them for healthy and glowing skin. Exfoliation helps you remove dead skin cells. It also improves the texture of your skin and gives you a smooth skin.
5. Helps other skin care products to work effectively
After exfoliation, the removal of dead skin cells, dirt, excess oil and impurities helps the skin to breathe. It unclogs the skin pores which allow the other skin care products to work properly. Unclogged pores result in better absorption of the beauty products you apply. It helps the moisturiser or the toner to settle when inside your skin.
Also read: Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.