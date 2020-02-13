Not Just Face, Your Scalp Needs Exfoliation Too: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Scalp Scrubbing
Hair Health: For a healthy scalp, regular massage and washes are not enough. Your scalp needs scrubbing too. It will help you promote scalp health. Here's everything you need to know about hair exfoliation.
Just like your skin, your hair needs exfoliation too!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Scrubbing can help you get rid of dirt from the scalp
- Scrubbing can help you promote hair growth
- Also, learn method to prepare hair mask at home
When it comes to hair health, many just focus on the length and shine of hair. But it is extremely important to maintain a healthy scalp. A healthy scalp provides a favourable environment for the hair to grow. A clean and healthy scalp can help you reduce hair fall. For a healthy scalp, regular massage and washes are two basic steps. But do you know your scalp needs exfoliation too? Just like your skin, your scalp needs scrubbing. Many impurities such as dirt, dust and pollution accumulated in the scalp which can cause clogged pores. This can restrict hair growth and contribute to hair fall. This is why just like other hair care practices you need exfoliation for healthy hair and scalp.
Hair health: Everything you need to know about hair exfoliation
1. Benefits of hair exfoliation
Scrubbing reduces laves a soothing on your scalp and reduces stress. It promotes the health of hair follicles and promotes hair growth. You can also fight dandruff and oily hair with the help of scrubbing. Exfoliation will also help you get rid of dead skin cells. It will help your scalp to absorb the hair care products you apply properly.
2. How to scrub properly
You should exfoliate your scalp once or twice a week, not more than that. For scrubbing take a scrub and rub it in circular motions on your scalp. Do not rub too hard. You can also use a brush specially designed for exfoliation.
3. Homemade hair scrub
You can prepare hair at home with simple ingredients. Here is a simple DIY hair scrub which you can try-
Honey, sugar and olive oil hair scrub
To prepare this hair scrub mix 1 teaspoon of honey, 1 teaspoon of olive oil and 4 teaspoons of sugar in a bowl. Now wet your hair and massage it with this scrub with your fingertips on your scalp. This hair scrub will help remove dead skin and promote a healthy scalp.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
