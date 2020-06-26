ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare Tips: Try These Essential Oils For Acne-Free Skin

Skincare Tips: Try These Essential Oils For Acne-Free Skin

Skincare tips: You can use facial oils to fight acne and other skin problems. Many essential oils can are loaded with beauty benefits. Here are the best essential oils you must try to fight acne.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 26, 2020 05:58 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare tips: Essential oils are loaded with properties beneficial for your skin

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Essential oils can nourish your skin
  2. Use essential oils to fight acne
  3. Vitamin C and E are extremely beneficial for your skin

Acne is a common skin problem that both men and women face. To fight acne you need to do more than just washing your face twice a day. A healthy skincare routine with a nutritious diet can help you receive glowing skin and fight acne. You can also try facial oils to fight acne. Several essential oils are beneficial for your skin and help you eliminate acne too. These are loaded with essential nutrients and properties that can reduce acne as well as promote your overall skin health. If you are dreaming of an acne-free skin, then here is a list of best essential oils for skin you must try.

Skincare tips: Best essential oil for acne-free skin


1. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is one of the best oils for your skin. It has anti-bacterial properties that can stop the spread of bacteria that causes bacteria. This oil also contains anti-inflammatory properties. You can easily find tea tree oil that can be applied on your face.

Skincare tips: Tea tree oil can help you reduce acne and inflammation
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Vitamin C and E oil

Vitamin C and E are two best vitamins for your skin. These can help you control acne and fight other skin problems. These vitamins can also help control the signs of ageing. You can use any one of these oils or both of them. A mixture of vitamin C and E oil is also available for use.

Also read: Benefits For Vitamin C For Your Skin, Hair And Face: Know All About It

3. Lavender oil

Lavender oil is rich in fragrance. This oil contains several health and beauty benefits too. The soothing properties of lavender oil can not only help you fight acne but also help you fight redness and irritation.

Lavender oil can also help fight sleeplessness
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil is beneficial for your skin in various ways. It is also good for your hair. Application of jojoba oil can help maintain right skin moisture and even your skin tone too.

Also read: These Essential Oils Are Your Key To A Healthy And Glowing Skin

Also read: Vitamin E For Acne: Here's How This Vitamin Can Help Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

