Vitamin E For Acne: Here's How This Vitamin Can Help Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use

Acne is a common skin problem. When pores of your skin are blocked with dirt, dead skin or oil, it results in acne. Some factors like hormonal imbalance, poor diet, too much stress and certain medication can make your acne worse. To prevent and treat acne, there are multiple remedies that might help and vitamin E is one of these. Vitamin E is extremely beneficial for your skin and hair too. You might have noticed the presence of vitamin E in different skincare products. This vitamin is a powerhouse of antioxidants and several other properties beneficial for your skin. You can try vitamin E to fight acne at home. In this article, you will understand how vitamin E can help reduce acne and also learn ways to use it.
Skincare: Vitamin E to fight acne and ways to use it
Vitamin E has anti-inflammatory properties that can support your immune system and help in cell regeneration. It can reduce inflammation and specifically help in inflammatory acne. Antioxidants in vitamin E can protect your cells from damage. For acne treatment, it can also be combined with vitamin C for effective results. Few studies have also mentioned that vitamin E is an effective remedy for acne scar treatment too.
It also has an anti-ageing effect on your skin. Vitamin E reduces damage from free radicals and slows down the ageing process.
Know how to use vitamin E for acne
Vitamin E that can be used for the skin is available in different forms including oils, supplements, serums or creams.
You can easily find vitamin E supplements and extract the oil from the capsule. Apply this oil on your skin and keep it for some time. Later, wash your face as usual. You can also add extract of vitamin E capsule to your face packs.
