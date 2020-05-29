ASK OUR EXPERTS

Vitamin E For Acne: Here's How This Vitamin Can Help Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use

Skincare: To prevent and treat acne, there are multiple remedies that might help and vitamin E is one of these. Vitamin E is loaded with properties that can help fight acne. It will also control other skin issues.
Vitamin E For Acne: Here

Skincare: Vitamin E is beneficial for your skin and hair

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin E leaves a anti-ageing effect on your skin
  2. You can combine vitamin E with C for use
  3. It can also help in hair growth

Acne is a common skin problem. When pores of your skin are blocked with dirt, dead skin or oil, it results in acne. Some factors like hormonal imbalance, poor diet, too much stress and certain medication can make your acne worse. To prevent and treat acne, there are multiple remedies that might help and vitamin E is one of these. Vitamin E is extremely beneficial for your skin and hair too. You might have noticed the presence of vitamin E in different skincare products. This vitamin is a powerhouse of antioxidants and several other properties beneficial for your skin. You can try vitamin E to fight acne at home. In this article, you will understand how vitamin E can help reduce acne and also learn ways to use it.

Skincare: Vitamin E to fight acne and ways to use it


Vitamin E has anti-inflammatory properties that can support your immune system and help in cell regeneration. It can reduce inflammation and specifically help in inflammatory acne. Antioxidants in vitamin E can protect your cells from damage. For acne treatment, it can also be combined with vitamin C for effective results. Few studies have also mentioned that vitamin E is an effective remedy for acne scar treatment too.

m687mdho

Skincare: Vitamin E can help you fight acne
Photo Credit: iStock

It also has an anti-ageing effect on your skin. Vitamin E reduces damage from free radicals and slows down the ageing process.

Know how to use vitamin E for acne

Vitamin E that can be used for the skin is available in different forms including oils, supplements, serums or creams.

ocne8hho

Vitamin E serum or oil can be used on skin
Photo Credit: iStock

You can easily find vitamin E supplements and extract the oil from the capsule. Apply this oil on your skin and keep it for some time. Later, wash your face as usual. You can also add extract of vitamin E capsule to your face packs.

