Skincare Tips: Top 3 Essential Oils For Your Skin

Skincare Tips: Top 3 Essential Oils For Your Skin

Have you tried essential oils for your skin? These can help you fight several skin issues and offer multiple benefits to your skin. Here are some essential oils you should try.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 15, 2020 08:50 IST
2-Min Read


Skincare tips: Try essential oils to fight different skin issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Add essential oils to your skincare routine
  2. Lavender oil can benefits your skin as well as overall health
  3. Eat a healthy diet to fight skin issues

Essential oils have gained huge popularity in the past years. These have properties that can help fight several health issues naturally. Essential oils should be a part of your skincare routine as these are loaded with beauty benefits. These are extracts of different parts of a plant. Some essential oils may not suit your skin like the others. You should always do a patch test first before adding any essential oil to your skincare routine. Here are some essential oils you can try to fight different skin issues.

Skincare tips: best essential oils for skin


1. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is commonly used for the skin to fight different skin issues. Use of this oil can help fight acne with it's antibacterial properties. It contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Other than skin benefits, tea tree oil is also commonly used for burns, insect bites, boils, infections and many more.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Fight Acne, Dry Skin, Itchy Skin And Much More With Tea Tree Oil

m7f75bj

Skincare tips: Essential oils can help fight dry skin and other skin issues
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Vitamin C and Vitamin E

Vitamin C and E are the two most beneficial vitamins for skin. These can help fight acne, dry skin, signs of ageing and much more. You can choose any of these essential oils. A mixture of these two is also available which can be used.

Also read: Benefits Of Vitamin E: How It Can Help Your Skin, Hair

3. Lavender oil

Lavender oil has a variety of benefits. This oil leaves a relaxing effect on your mind and body which promotes better sleep and improves your mental health. This oil contains anti-inflammatory properties which can help you reduce, irritation, redness and inflammation signs. Regular use of this oil can help you achieve bright skin

qabda3a8

Lavender oil can help promote better sleep
Photo Credit: iStock

How to use essential oil?

Do not apply essential oil directly to your skin. Always mix it with a carrier oil before application. If you experience any discomfort, you should discontinue the use.

Also read: Surprising Benefits Of Essential Oils You Need To Know

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

