Skincare Tips: Top 3 Essential Oils For Your Skin
Have you tried essential oils for your skin? These can help you fight several skin issues and offer multiple benefits to your skin. Here are some essential oils you should try.
Skincare tips: Try essential oils to fight different skin issues
Essential oils have gained huge popularity in the past years. These have properties that can help fight several health issues naturally. Essential oils should be a part of your skincare routine as these are loaded with beauty benefits. These are extracts of different parts of a plant. Some essential oils may not suit your skin like the others. You should always do a patch test first before adding any essential oil to your skincare routine. Here are some essential oils you can try to fight different skin issues.
Skincare tips: best essential oils for skin
1. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil is commonly used for the skin to fight different skin issues. Use of this oil can help fight acne with it's antibacterial properties. It contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Other than skin benefits, tea tree oil is also commonly used for burns, insect bites, boils, infections and many more.
2. Vitamin C and Vitamin E
Vitamin C and E are the two most beneficial vitamins for skin. These can help fight acne, dry skin, signs of ageing and much more. You can choose any of these essential oils. A mixture of these two is also available which can be used.
3. Lavender oil
Lavender oil has a variety of benefits. This oil leaves a relaxing effect on your mind and body which promotes better sleep and improves your mental health. This oil contains anti-inflammatory properties which can help you reduce, irritation, redness and inflammation signs. Regular use of this oil can help you achieve bright skin
How to use essential oil?
Do not apply essential oil directly to your skin. Always mix it with a carrier oil before application. If you experience any discomfort, you should discontinue the use.
