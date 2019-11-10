ASK OUR EXPERTS

Surprising Benefits Of Essential Oils You Need To Know

Essential oils are loaded with medicinal properties. These have been used for medicinal purposes form a very long time. From skin care to aromatherapy there are multiple uses of essential oils. Here are some benefits of using essential oils which you must know.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Nov 10, 2019 11:45 IST
4-Min Read
Essential oils: Use of essential oils can help you control many health issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Essential oils can help you relief stress
  2. You can fight many skin problems with essential oils
  3. Use of essential oils can promote sleep

Essential oils have been used for medical purposes since ages. Essential oils are obtained from certain parts of plants like barks, herbs, leaves, and rinds. The oil holds the flavour and scent or essence of plants and it has strong aroma compounds, which makes it unique. Essential oils are built from various methods to concentrate them into oils. It takes many pounds of plant to create one bottle of essential oil. Today, people use essential oils for skincare, aromatherapy, and alternative healing practices, some people add them to vegetable oils, bath gels, creams, or rub them on their skin but mainly essential oils are beneficial in aromatherapy. The most commonly used essential oils are lemon, lemongrass, peppermint, rosemary, tea tree and lavender. Here are some benefits of using essential oils.

Benefits of Essential Oils


1. Calming effect

Essential oils help in calming your brain as the soothing scent of essential oils enters directly into the brain that triggers intense emotional response. By inhaling essential oils, brain signals certain emotions that make you feel optimistic and hopeful.

q0vos0j8

Essential oils can help you relief stress
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Naturally, thicken and nourish the hair

Essential oils are a great substitute for any conventional hair care products that contain harmful chemicals. Peppermint essential oil is effective in treating both greasy and dry hair, it helps improving blood flow to the areas of the scalp. Lavender essential oil helps in deeply conditioning the hair, keeps it shiny and works to control dandruff.

3. Calming, softening and toning effect on skin

Lavender essential oil and tea tree essential oil have anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce the irritation and inflammation associated with skin conditions such as acne, eczema burn, or insect bites. Rosemary essential oil is highly beneficial to the skin as it relieve dryness and promotes healthy and toned skin.

Also read: Essential Oil Massages Can Strengthen Your Immunity And Remove Toxins From The Body

4. Improve skin and hair health

Some essential oils contain antioxidants. These are high in vitamin C such as lemon essential oil which reduces oxidative damage on the skin's surface and helps in protecting skin from sun damage and ageing. In addition, anti-bacterial properties of essential oils protect your skin and hair from the damaging effect of harmful free radicals.

5. Nourishes and hydrates dry skin

Essential oils heal damaged skin and provide deep nourishment. Lavender essential oil calms redness and itching, reduces flakiness as it is a power house of antioxidants. Carrot seed oil is another essential oil good for skin. It hydrates the skin and protects it against the damaging effects of cold weather and pollution.

6. Makes your skin glow

Essential oils are beneficial in reducing physical discomfort. It alleviates wrinkles hence improves skin appearance. Essential oils relax the body and calm sore muscles. Essential oils are widely used in cosmetic and skincare products. It also supports the immune system.

clo8vdfo

Use of essential oils can give you better skin and fight skin problems
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Stimulate hair growth

Essential oil can speed up hair growth as they help in generating the growth of cells. These oils have antifungal and antibacterial properties, which can treat different conditions that may contribute to dandruff or hair loss.

8. Improves sleep

Aromatherapy is beneficial for treating psychological disorders such as anxiety, stress, and depression. Using essential oils reduce the negative emotional conditions that calm your brain and help you sleep better.

Also read: Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try

9. Increased energy

Essential oils are associated with certain health benefits, including focus, motivation, and energy enhancement. It helps to decrease fatigue and boost energy levels, focuses and enhances positive mood. For use mix essential oils with lotions or apply them to bandages, direct inhalation or massage can give greater benefits.

10. Anti-inflammatory

Some essential oils have anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing irritation and inflammation on skin. If inflammation is related to stress, then a massage is beneficial. Apply diluted essential oil directly to the affected area to reduce swelling and pain.

11. Helps in pain relief

Essential oil can provide fast relief to muscles, joints, and tendons for arthritis pain. Aromatherapy helps in reducing pain, as the oils can be absorbed through the skin. The topical use of essential oils in the treatment of pain is completely harmless and works quickly.

Also read: How Effective Is Aromatherapy In Reducing Stress In Surgery Patients? Top 10 Essential Oils For Reducing Stress

(With inputs form Rishabh Chokhani, who is an expert of orgainc products and founder of Naturevibe Botanicals)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

