Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: Night Time Routine You Must Follow This Monsoon

Skincare Tips: Night Time Routine You Must Follow This Monsoon

Skincare tips: For a glowing skin this monsoon you need to follow certain steps during the day as well the night. Here are some steps you can follow before bed to get clear skin this rainy season.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:36 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare tips: During monsoon avoid using oil-based products

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Choose water based products during monsoon
  2. Drink enough water throughout the day for healthy skin
  3. Add enough fruits to your diet for healthy skin

During monsoon, you may experience multiple skin issues. Many experience excess oil production during the rainy season leading to acne, blackheads and a greasy appearance. To avoid these issues you need to follow a healthy skincare routine. Not just for the daytime, a healthy night time routine is also essential to get healthy and clear skin every morning. You are just a few steps away from flawless skin. If you are struggling with skin issues this monsoon, here are some night care skincare tips you can try.

Skincare tips to follow before bed during monsoon


1. Cleanse

Cleansing at night is as important as during the day. It helps in removing the dirt and pollution accumulated on your skin during the day time. Choose a cleanser according to your skin type.

6s40i3e

Skincare tips: Choose a cleanser according to your skin type
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Nourish

A well-nourished skin is less prone to skin issues. After cleansing do not forget to provide the right nourishment to your skin. Use a toner or essential oil that suits well. This step will provide you nutrients that can work in preventing skin issues.

3. Moisturise

Moisturisation is important for every season. During monsoon, if you have oily skin or notice too much oil secretion, use a light water-based moisturiser.

Also read: Monsoon Skincare: This Rainy Season Follow These Expert Tips For Glowing Skin

4. Do not forget to remove makeup

Sleeping with the makeup on is harmful to your skin in multiple ways. Always remove your makeup before going to bed. It will reduce the chances of clogged pores and allow your skin to breathe.

5. Change your skincare products

As mentioned earlier, during monsoon if you are experiencing too much oil on your skin you need to change your skincare products. Switch to water-based products that are light to your skin and prevent greasiness.


Also read: Tips To Prevent Wrinkles: 10 Foods You Can Include As Part Of Your Anti-Ageing Diet
 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

