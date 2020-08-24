Skincare Tips: Night Time Routine You Must Follow This Monsoon
Skincare tips: For a glowing skin this monsoon you need to follow certain steps during the day as well the night. Here are some steps you can follow before bed to get clear skin this rainy season.
Skincare tips: During monsoon avoid using oil-based products
During monsoon, you may experience multiple skin issues. Many experience excess oil production during the rainy season leading to acne, blackheads and a greasy appearance. To avoid these issues you need to follow a healthy skincare routine. Not just for the daytime, a healthy night time routine is also essential to get healthy and clear skin every morning. You are just a few steps away from flawless skin. If you are struggling with skin issues this monsoon, here are some night care skincare tips you can try.
Skincare tips to follow before bed during monsoon
1. Cleanse
Cleansing at night is as important as during the day. It helps in removing the dirt and pollution accumulated on your skin during the day time. Choose a cleanser according to your skin type.
2. Nourish
A well-nourished skin is less prone to skin issues. After cleansing do not forget to provide the right nourishment to your skin. Use a toner or essential oil that suits well. This step will provide you nutrients that can work in preventing skin issues.
3. Moisturise
Moisturisation is important for every season. During monsoon, if you have oily skin or notice too much oil secretion, use a light water-based moisturiser.
4. Do not forget to remove makeup
Sleeping with the makeup on is harmful to your skin in multiple ways. Always remove your makeup before going to bed. It will reduce the chances of clogged pores and allow your skin to breathe.
5. Change your skincare products
As mentioned earlier, during monsoon if you are experiencing too much oil on your skin you need to change your skincare products. Switch to water-based products that are light to your skin and prevent greasiness.
