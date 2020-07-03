Monsoon Skincare: This Rainy Season Follow These Expert Tips For Glowing Skin
Skincare tips: You must make all necessary modification to your skincare routine to prevent skin related problems. Here are some expert tips you can follow this rainy season.
Skincare tips: Choose right products to prevent skin issues during monsoon
Monsson is here! With some relief from the hot temperature, the rainy season also requires some changes in your diet and lifestyle. Your skincare and haircare routine also require necessary changes to adjust with monsoon. During rainy season humidity also increases. There are also increased chances of acne development as the possibility of getting affected from an infection or bacteria are higher during monsoon. Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Dr. Sravya Chowdary Tipirneni from Columbia Asia Hospital explains tips one can follow during monsoon for healthy skin.
Skincare tips: Expert tips to prevent skin problems during monsoon
1. Change your products not your skincare routine
- Switch from moisturising cleansers to fruit acid cleansers like glycolic/mandelic acids.
- Your cream-based or oil-based moisturisers should be switched to water or gel-based products.
- Do not apply any skincare product in large amounts to avoid clogged pores. The humid weather can also keep your skin moisturised.
- Let your skin breathe. Remove makeup before bed and avoid applying to make layers of any skincare or makeup product.
2. Cleansing just once a day is not enough. Wash your face 2-3 times a day.
3. Switch to water-based and lighter make-up. Mousses work better than heavy liquid foundations.
4. Sunscreen is essential for every season. Hydration and gel-based sunscreens a must during monsoon.
5. Eat a rainbow diet to keep antioxidant fighters in your body up to date! A rainbow diet can also help boost immunity. Do not forget to add enough amount of vitamin C to your diet.
6. Minimize oiling your hair. The oil seeps down onto the face, aggravating acne. You should oil your hair only 30 minutes prior to hair wash.
7. Do not forget to moisturise your lips with an SPF infused lip balm.
Home Remedies
You can also try gentle home remedies but with caution. Do not blindly follow all internet suggestions. It is important to understand your skin type before trying anything new for your skin. Here's one of the best home remedies routine that works wonders for your skin.
Choose some natural alternatives for your CTM regime (Cleansing, toning and moisturising)
For cleansing: Rosewater/ diluted apple cider vinegar/ diluted tea tree oil
For toning: Green tea/ chamomile tea
For moisturising: Cucumber/ hemp seed oil
(Dr. Sravya Chowdary Tipirneni, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield)
