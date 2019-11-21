Skincare Tips: Is It Okay To Skip Sunscreen During Winter Season? Reasons Why You Must Wear Sunscreen In Winter As Well
Do you know you need to apply sunscreen in the winter season as well? Most people start to skip sunscreen with the onset of winter season. According to experts, you should apply sunscreen on daily especially before going out irrespective of the weather.
Skincare tips: Applying sunscreen is important in winter season as well
When you hear the word sunscreen a bright sunny day might be your first thought. Applying sunscreen should be an essential part of your skincare routine. It is recommended to apply sunscreen to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays. According to experts, you should apply sunscreen on daily especially before going out. But do you know you need to apply sunscreen in the winter season as well? Most people start to skip sunscreen with the onset of winter season. Applying sunscreen is extremely important for your skin. Even during the winter season, you should apply sunscreen daily. Here are the reasons why.
Reasons why you should wear sunscreen in winter
Dr. Shireen Furtado who is a dermatologist explains, "Yes, sunscreen is important in winter as well. The narrow band UVB radiation passes through even in cloudy days and winter. If the patient has a sun-induced dermatosis then a broad-spectrum sunscreen covering UVA and UVB radiation should be applied."
Sunscreen will block most of the rays which are harmful to your skin. Most people also enjoy sitting under the sun during winters to beat the cold weather, therefore it is extremely important for you to apply sunscreen. Even when you are outside your skin is exposed to dust, sun rays, pollution and smoke. Sunscreen can help you fight any possible harmful rays.
Other winter skincare tips
During the winter season, you need to protect your skin from the cold weather. With a drop in temperature, you need to make several changes in your skincare routine. Winter season can be harsh to your skin. It can make your skin extremely dry. Here are some winter skin tips to protect your skin this winter.
1. Apply moisturiser whenever required even if you have oily skin
2. Do not forget to apply lip balm
3. Exfoliation is extremely necessary for skin and lips both
4. If you notice too dry skin then do not ignore it apply optimum moisturiser to treat it on time
5. Do not wash your wash again and again, two times a day is enough
6. Choose a cream which suits your skin type
7. Use natural moisturisers like aloe vera, honey, coconut milk, milk, cucumber etc.
8. Scrubbing once a week is enough to keep your skin healthy
9. Always remove your makeup before going to bed to reduce extra dryness
10. Always apply moisturiser and lip balm before going to bed
(Dr. Shireen Furtado, Consultant - Dermatology and Aesthetic Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital)
