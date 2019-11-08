Winter Hair Care: Hair Problems Giving You A Hard Time? Try These Remedies To Fight Different Winter Related Hair Problem
Winter season brings a lot of hair problems mainly dandruff and dry hair. You need to take care of your hair and scalp to avoid such problems. Here are some home remedies which can help you fight dry scalp and itchy scalp. It will help you get rid of dandruff.
Winter Hair Care Tips: Do not skip conditioner while washing your hair in winter
HIGHLIGHTS
- Apply hair oil regularly to avoid dryness
- Do not comb wet hair as it can lead to hair fall
- Aloe vera gel can help you fight dry scalp and dandruff
Winter is here! The cold weather requires many changes to keep your health, skin and hair intact. Many experience dry and itchy scalp during winter. Dandruff is another common problem that many face during winter. Extreme dryness in winter contributes to many issues related to scalp. Your hair may also become frizzy and dry. You must provide the right moisture to your hair to avoid winter-related scalp issues. If you are also experiencing the hair and scalp issues with the onset of winter season here are some home remedies that can help you fight these problems naturally. These remedies will help you treat itchy scalp and keep dryness and dandruff at bay.
Winter hair care: Effective home remedies for dandruff, dry and itchy scalp
1. Home remedies for dry scalp
Aloe vera
Aloe vera can give you solution to multiple beauty problems. From hair to skin it is the one-stop solution to many problems. It can help you reduce dryness from your scalp. Apply fresh aloe vera gel on your scalp and keep it for some time. Later wash your hair as usual. You can also apply aloe vera gel to your hair as well.
Yogurt
Yogurt is also an amazing remedy for your scalp. All you need to do is take some yogurt and apply it on your scalp and keep it for some time. Later wash your hair. Yogurt will also help you fight dandruff. You can also mix some oil with yogurt and apply this for better benefits.
Also read: Winter Hair Care: Take Care Of Your Hair This Winter Season With These Steps
2. Home remedies for itchy scalp
Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil can help you fight itchy scalp. You can apply few drops of tea tree oil on your scalp and massage properly. Mix tree tea oil with a carrier oil, you can choose coconut oil. After mixing the two apply it properly and leave overnight. Wash your hair the next day.
Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
Apple cider vinegar
To get relief from itchy scalp you can also try apple cider vinegar. Take one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and mix it with four tablespoons of water. With the help of cotton apply it on your scalp and leave for around an hour. Wash your hair later with a mild shampoo.
3. Home remedies for dandruff
Coconut oil
Coconut oil is amazing for your hair and scalp health. It can reduce the possibility of any infection and dandruff as well. Massage some coconut oil a night before you wash your hair. You can also heat some coconut and massage it.
Aloe vera will give you relief from dandruff as well. Use of yogurt at least twice a week will help you get rid of dandruff as well.
Also read: Hair Growth Oils: Prepare These Natural Hair Oils To Fight Hair Fall And Other Hair Problems
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.