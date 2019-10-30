Skincare Tips: Follow These Tips Before And After Your Workout To Prevent Acne Breakouts
Exercising can definitely give you a glowing skin. But following a pre and post-workout skincare routine can be even more beneficial. It can help you have a blemish and wrinkle-free glowing skin and healthy hair. At times, not following a skincare routine can trigger breakouts. The sweat and dirt can clog your pores and lead to more blackheads and acne breakouts. Fortunately, there is a skincare regimen that you can follow both before and after your workout to prevent clogged pores, acne breakouts and other skin conditions.
Skincare tips: Pre And post-workout skincare routine
1. Tie your hair to prevent acne on your forehead
If you see acne triggering on your forehead, then you must tie your hair properly during a workout. Hair on coming in contact with a sweaty forehead can lead to clogged pores and cause acne breakouts on your forehead.
2. Make sure your skin has no makeup
Before going for a workout, free your skin of all kinds of makeup, including lip colour. Wash your face properly before going for a workout. When you sweat, your pores open. If you are wearing makeup, the oil and sweat can together clog your pores and lead to unwanted acne breakouts.
3. Wear sunscreen
As mentioned in numerous of our articles done previously, applying sunblock is important at all times, even before a workout. A broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or more is recommended for an apt pre-workout skincare.
4. Do not touch your face
Keep your hands off your face during and after a workout-until you wash your hands. Germs and bacteria from gym equipment can cause acne. Also make sure you use a clean towel to wipe off your sweat.
5. Try to take a bath after your workout
During the winter season, this may not be possible but it is definitely a recommended tip for during summer months. Once your body gets back to its normal temperature, you should take a nice bath to wipe off all the dust and dirt. Also, it is important that you remove sweaty clothes after your workout.
6. Use toner and moisturiser after cleansing/bathing
Using a toner and moisturiser on your face after cleansing and bathing post-workout can help re-hydrate your skin. A night cream and under-eye cream can be the follow up after toner and moisturiser.
Exercising is important for a healthy weight, weight loss and a good, glowing skin. But following a proper skincare routine post and pre-workout can keep those acne breakouts, pimples, blemishes, blackheads, etc away.
