Skincare Tips: Follow These Tips Before And After Your Workout To Prevent Acne Breakouts

Skincare Tips: Follow These Tips Before And After Your Workout To Prevent Acne Breakouts

Skincare: Exercising can give you a glowing skin, but following these tips can prevent those unnecessary acne breakouts, pimples and skin blemishes. Read here to know all about them.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Oct 30, 2019 05:28 IST
3-Min Read
Tips for skincare: Tie your hair properly during a workout to prevent acne on forehead

Tips for skincare: Tie your hair properly during a workout to prevent acne on forehead

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Wear sunscreen before your workout
  2. Do not touch your face much during workout at the gym
  3. Take a bath after your workout

Exercising can definitely give you a glowing skin. But following a pre and post-workout skincare routine can be even more beneficial. It can help you have a blemish and wrinkle-free glowing skin and healthy hair. At times, not following a skincare routine can trigger breakouts. The sweat and dirt can clog your pores and lead to more blackheads and acne breakouts. Fortunately, there is a skincare regimen that you can follow both before and after your workout to prevent clogged pores, acne breakouts and other skin conditions.

Skincare tips: Pre And post-workout skincare routine


1. Tie your hair to prevent acne on your forehead

If you see acne triggering on your forehead, then you must tie your hair properly during a workout. Hair on coming in contact with a sweaty forehead can lead to clogged pores and cause acne breakouts on your forehead.

Tie your hair properly to prevent hair falling on forehead and causing acne
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Pre-Workout Nutrition: Foods To Eat Before Workout To Shed Those Extra Kilos And Gain Lean Muscle

2. Make sure your skin has no makeup

Before going for a workout, free your skin of all kinds of makeup, including lip colour. Wash your face properly before going for a workout. When you sweat, your pores open. If you are wearing makeup, the oil and sweat can together clog your pores and lead to unwanted acne breakouts.

3. Wear sunscreen

As mentioned in numerous of our articles done previously, applying sunblock is important at all times, even before a workout. A broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or more is recommended for an apt pre-workout skincare.

Also read: 6 Protein-Rich Foods You Should Eat After A Workout

4. Do not touch your face

Keep your hands off your face during and after a workout-until you wash your hands. Germs and bacteria from gym equipment can cause acne. Also make sure you use a clean towel to wipe off your sweat.

Touching your face too often during a workout can clog pores and cause acne
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Try to take a bath after your workout

During the winter season, this may not be possible but it is definitely a recommended tip for during summer months. Once your body gets back to its normal temperature, you should take a nice bath to wipe off all the dust and dirt. Also, it is important that you remove sweaty clothes after your workout.

6. Use toner and moisturiser after cleansing/bathing

Using a toner and moisturiser on your face after cleansing and bathing post-workout can help re-hydrate your skin. A night cream and under-eye cream can be the follow up after toner and moisturiser.

Exercising is important for a healthy weight, weight loss and a good, glowing skin. But following a proper skincare routine post and pre-workout can keep those acne breakouts, pimples, blemishes, blackheads, etc away.

Also read: Belly Fat Exercises: This Is The One Workout You Need To Do For Weight Loss And Belly Fat

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

