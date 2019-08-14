Belly Fat Exercises: This Is The One Workout You Need To Do For Weight Loss And Belly Fat
Belly fat: Research has shown that HIIT can be effective in reducing stubborn belly fat. If that abdominal fat has been giving you a hard time, you must try this HIIT workout which can help you burn more calories and aid weight loss.
Belly fat: Regular exercise is important for getting rid of belly fat
HIGHLIGHTS
- High intensity interval training is a short-duration workout
- It has found to be effective for weight loss and belly fat reduction
- You can do an HIIT workout in 10-15 minutes
High intensity interval training (HIIT) works best for people who fall short of time for a full workout. Also known as high-intensity intermittent exercising, HIIT is a form of interval training with cardio exercise strategy alternating short periods of intense anaerobic exercise. It has less recover periods, unless you feel too exhausted to continue. HIIT has been found to be effective for reducing stubborn belly fat. Fitness experts recommend HIIT as they help in burning a lot of energy, more fat and more calories.
According to a research published in US National Library of Medicine- National Institutes of Health, HIIT workouts can speed up metabolism and burn more calories fat. The study also found that moderate or high-intensity exercise can reduce belly fat as compared to strength training and low-intensity aerobic exercise.
Also read: This Is The Best Defence Against Deep Abdominal Belly Fat
HIIT for belly fat reduction: What are the exercises that you can do?
If you are aiming for weight loss and burning belly fat, then following are the exercises you should do:
1. Twists: Sit with heels touching the floor and hands on the chest. Twist slowly from side to side.
2. Star jumps or jumping jacks: You can either opt for doing 1000 to 1500 jumping jack, or do start jumps. For doing the latter, you need to stand on your feet together and jump off the ground in a star shape, while bringing arms and legs out. You need to land on the knees slightly bent and arms by the knees. Videos of doing star jumps can be found online.
3. Mountain climbers: Mountain climbers are one of the most effective exercises to get rid of belly fat. They require a lot of energy and can help in burning calories.
Also read: Are You Worried About That Stubborn Belly Fat? Try These Simple Tricks To Get Rid Of It Really Soon!
4. Supermans with lateral raises: For performing this exercise, you need to lay on your stomach, lift legs and arm off the floor, and stretch out arms in front. Make sure you squeeze your back and glutes while doing the exercise, it will help you achieve maximum results. Pull elbows to the waist and return to the starting position to repeat.
5. Burpees: Do 15-20 reps of burpees in sets of 3 or 4 to reduce belly fat.
For doing the above exercises in HIIT format, you need to be quick and do the exercises with full intensity. Try to complete one set within 10-15 minutes. Regular practice can help in burning belly fat and losing weight.
Also read: Weight Loss Tips: 5 Reasons Why You Are Not Losing Belly Fat
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.