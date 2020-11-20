Image Credit: Getty
It's no surprise that winter season wreaks havoc on your skin. Use of hot water, reduced water intake, cold wind and decreased ambient humidity contribute to dry skin.
The moisturiser that worked well in summer may not be as effective in winters. Use an oil-based moisturiser and apply it frequently.
Winter sun, combined with cold winds, can damage your skin. Apply sunscreen before stepping out to avoid environmental factors to affect your skin.
Low humidity during the winter season can make your skin dry. Installing humidifier at home will add moisture to the air preventing your skin from drying out.
Layers of clothes will not only keep you warm but also protect your skin from the harsh environment. Also make sure that your gloves and socks are not wet.
Woollen clothes are winter essentials but these may irritate your skin and cause itching. Wear a layer of cotton under the woollens to avoid rashes.
Hot water makes your skin lose moisture. Limit your shower time to 10 minutes or less. Try to bathe only once a day with warm water.
With the onset of winters, it is time to switch to oil-based face wash, creams, moisturiser and soaps. These will keep your skin hydrated.
Oils create a smooth surface on the skin and keep it hydrated. Coconut oil can be used for direct application. Olive oil is also a safe choice.
