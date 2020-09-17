ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Skincare Tips: 7 Ways To Take Care Of The Delicate Skin Around Your Eyes

Skincare Tips: 7 Ways To Take Care Of The Delicate Skin Around Your Eyes

Skincare tips: The skin around the eye needs extra care and attention. It is more prone to sings of ageing and puffiness. Here are some tips you can follow to take care of your skin around the eyes.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 17, 2020 07:37 IST
2-Min Read
Skincare Tips: 7 Ways To Take Care Of The Delicate Skin Around Your Eyes

Skincare tips: You should properly moisturise your skin under the eyes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A healthy diet can help boost skin health
  2. It is important to use products according to your skin type
  3. Use glasses if recommended by your doctor

While taking care of your skin, you need to give some extra attention to the skin around your eyes. The skin around the eyes is delicate and thin compared to the rest of the face. Puffiness, dark circles and fine lines are some signs that affect your eyes. The early signs of ageing also affect the skin around the eyes. There are several products available that are specially meant for the skin under your eyes. But many are not aware of the steps to be followed to fight these issues linked with your eyes. Several factors like exposure to UV light, unhealthy lifestyle, stress or genes may negatively affect the skin around your eyes. If you are wondering what to do for healthy skin under and around the eyes, here are some tips that might help.

Skincare tips: Taking care of skin around the eyes


RELATED STORIES
related

Ice For Face: Dermatologist Explains The Benefits Of Ice Facial; Know How To Do It

Ice for skin: Applications for ice can help you fight several skin problems. This procedure can help you get healthy and glowing skin. Read here to know straight from expert method to use ice for skin and its benefits.

related

Baby Skincare Tips: Dermatologist Gives 10 Tips To Take Care Of Your Baby's Skin During Changing Weather Conditions

Baby skincare tips: Babies need special skin care products for their delicate, sensitive and allergic skin. Here's what you need to know.

1. Moisturise

Moisturisation is an important skincare step. It is essential for the skin around the eyes as well. You can choose a moisturiser according to your skin type which does not lead to any kind of irritation in the eyes. You should choose an eye cream that suits your skin type.

im8vhfjg

Skincare: Use of moisturiser can help provide right nourishment to your skin
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Give your eyes a break

Your eyes are constantly working throughout the day. The use of gadgets with blue light leads to extra tiredness. Avoid using mobile phones for many hours before going to bed. Also, avoid the use of gadgets with light through the day as much as possible.

Also read: Puffy Eyes? These Home Remedies Can Help You Get Rid Of Bags Under Your Eyes

3. Protect from sun damage

Exposure to harmful UV rays is harmful to your skin. It can affect your eyes too. Apply sunscreen properly on your face. Also, wearing sunglasses can help you protect your eyes as well as the skin around them.

4. Use home remedies

There are several remedies that can help you reduce puffiness and dark circles. Some of these include use of frozen tea bags or col spoons. One of the popular home remedies is placing cucumber slices on your eyes. It is also a simple and relaxing practice you can try.

Also read: What Causes Dark Circles? Dermatologist Shares 7 Possible Reasons And Tips For Prevention

5. Be gentle

The skin around your eyes is very delicate and thin. While following other steps of your skincare routine or applying makeup, be gentle with this particular area.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Say Goodbye To Puffy Eyes And Dark Circles With These Remedies

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Healthy Sugar Alternatives
Vitamin D: Everything About It
Bedtime Tips For Good Sleep
Vegan Diet: Know The Basics
Healthy Morning Habits Experts Recommend
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases