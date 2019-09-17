Puffy Eyes? These Home Remedies Can Help You Get Rid Of Bags Under Your Eyes
Puffy eyes can be a result of several factors which you might not know. But you can reduce the bags under your eyes with some simple home remedies. Read here to know some simple methods to treat puffy eyes naturally.
Puffy eyes can be resolved with some simple home remedies
HIGHLIGHTS
- Water retention can contribute puffy eyes
- Cucumber slice can leave a relaxing effect on your eyes
- Reduce your salt intake to reduce puffy eyes
Do you wake up and notice swollen eye bags? There can be many common reasons behind puffy eyes like stress, sleep deprivation, crying, water retention and many more. But do not worry you can get rid of those puffy eyes easily. Some home remedies with some simple ingredients can help you deal with puffy eyes naturally. Irrespective of the cause these home remedies can give you the desired result. Here are some home remedies which you can try. Try these methods and say goodbye to puffy eyes. Also, know some other tips which might help.
Home remedies for puffy eyes
1. Tea bags
If you are throwing away your tea bag then you are doing it wrong. You can use it to treat puffy eyes. Take a tea bag and dip it in warm water. Now after a few minutes take the tea bags and keep then inside the fridge. Now use these chilled tea bags and keep them on your eyes for some time. You can try this twice or thrice a week. It will give you a relaxing effect and reduce puffiness.
2. Cucumber
Using cucumber slices is the oldest and effective method to reduce puffiness. Place cucumber slices inside the refrigerator and allow them to chill. Now keep the chilled slices on your eyes and relax for some time. Cucumber will reduce irritation and give you a relaxing and refreshed feeling. It will also help you reduce dark circles as well. After using cucumber you will experience brighter eyes with a refreshed feeling.
Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin
3. Coffee
Coffee has now become part of beauty regimen of many. Coffee scrub has gained a lot of popularity these days. Coffee can be used to treat puffiness around the eyes as it has anti-inflammatory properties. Take some coffee powder and mix coconut oil to it to make a paste. Now apply this paste under your eyes. Leave this mixture for 10-12 minutes and clean it with cotton later. You need to be extra careful while applying this paste it should not enter into your eyes.
4. Cold spoon
This is the simplest methods to reduce puffiness. This method does not require any special ingredient. Simply take two spoons and keep them in refrigerator for some time and allow them to chill. When they are cool enough keep the spoons under your eyes and allow the outer part of the spoon touch the surface under your eyes. It will leave a cooling effect and help you reduce eye bags.
Also read: Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin
5. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera gel can be used for almost every beauty problem. To reduce puffiness under your eyes, extract some fresh aloe vera gel and apply it under your eyes. Let it dry and later wash it with water. You can also keep some aloe vera gel in refrigerator for some time and then use it. It will help you reduce inflammation.
Other tips
- Reduce your salt intake throughout the day
- Drink enough amount of water
- Quit smoking
- Protect your eyes from direct sunlight
- Remove your makeup before going to bed
- Use an eye cream when necessary
Also read: Home Remedies For Acne: Try These Kitchen Ingredients To Fight Acne; Know Ways To Use
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.