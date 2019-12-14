ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Skin Pigmentation: 4 Expert-Recommended Tips From Dermatologist And Home Remedies That Can Reduce Dark Patches On Skin

Skin Pigmentation: 4 Expert-Recommended Tips From Dermatologist And Home Remedies That Can Reduce Dark Patches On Skin

Skin pigmentation home remedies: Dark patches on skin is a very common skin condition and can be dealt with, with the help of proper care and home remedies. Read here to know what dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia recommends for skin pigmentation.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Dec 14, 2019 11:04 IST
3-Min Read
Skin Pigmentation: 4 Expert-Recommended Tips From Dermatologist And Home Remedies That Can Reduce Dark Patches On Skin

Skin pigmentation can be caused by exposure to the sun

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Apply 2 tbsp of sunscreen every day to prevent skin pigmentation
  2. Aloe vera gel is an effective remedy for pigmented skin
  3. You can also try milk to reduce dark patches on skin

Skin pigmentation: Pigmentation refers to colouring of the skin. Ageing is one of the most common causes of skin pigmentation. Inflammation, damage caused to skin because ultraviolet rays of the sun, skin injuries and acne are other causes of skin pigmentation. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia clarifies that pigmentation is not a disease. It is simply dark patches on the skin, which can be dealt with, with a few tips and tricks. Read below to know more about pigmentation and how you can deal with it.

Skin pigmentation: Tips from dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia to deal with it


RELATED STORIES
related

6 Super Effective And Natural Remedies For Premature Ageing Of Skin

Premature ageing of skin: Dr Kiran Lohia says that you should begin with your ant-ageing skin care regime at the age of 25/26. This is the age when the amount of collagen you create becomes less than the amount of collagen you degrade.

related

Olive Oil Uses: Know Beauty Benefits Of Olive Oil; Here Are Some Simple Ways To Use It For Skin, Hair And Nails

Olive oil is not just good for your health. It can offer you amazing beauty benefits as well. You can use olive oil for skin, hair and nails. This oil is loaded with essential nutrients that can nourish your skin and hair. Here are some simple methods to use olive oil for skin, hair, nails and lips.

"Majority of skin pigmentation is worsened by exposure to the sun," says Dr Kiran in her post. Thus, wearing sunscreen every day is one of the most important skin care tips to prevent pigmentation on skin.

Also read: Is It Okay To Skip Sunscreen During Winter Season? Reasons Why You Must Wear Sunscreen In Winter As Well

1. You should apply 2 tbsp of sunscreen on your skin every day. This is irrespective of you being outdoors only at night, etc. And don't worry about sunscreen being too oily. It will take time but it will absorb on your skin eventually. Re-application of sunscreen should be done in every 4 hours, recommends Dr Kiran. "This is the most important step towards preventing and treating skin pigmentation," says Dr Kiran.

hhj3988g

Wear sunscreen every day to prevent skin pigmentation
Photo Credit: iStock

2. You can also resort to oral supplements like Vitamin C or glutathione. These can internally boost your skin's resilience to the sun.

3. Ingredients like alpha hydroxy acid are excellent for reducing pigmentation effectively.

4. If you feel your pigmentation is too serious and is not going away despite the home remedies that you have tried, do visit a dermatologist to get it clinically checked and treated. They can help you with a targeted approach for preventing and treating pigmentation- which is a very common skin condition.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Tomato May Help You Bid Farewell To Fight Skin Woes

Home remedies for skin pigmentation

In her video, Dr Kiran stresses numerous times that skin pigmentation is a very common problem. And while the aforementioned tips can help you, there are some home remedies which you can try as well.

1. Aloe vera gel: You can apply aloe vera gel to areas of skin affected by skin pigmentation, before bedtime. Repeat it daily until you get desired results.

2. Black tea water: Soak a cotton ball in black tea water and apply it on your pigmented skin, 2 times in a day. Try this for a few weeks and see if it gives good results.

3. Milk: Lactic acid in milk and milk products can prove to be effective in reducing skin pigmentation. Soak cotton ball in milk and dab it on pigmented skin. Repeat it twice a day every day until you get desired results.

jb3s382g

Milk can prove to be an effective home remedy for skin pigmentation
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skin And Hair Benefits Of Raw Milk: You Are Going To Love These!

4. Apple cider vinegar (ACV): Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar can lighten skin pigmentation and treat it effectively. Add water and apple cider (equal portions) in a glass. Apply the mixture in dark patches of skin and leave it for 2-3 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Do a patch test on small part of the skin to see if ACV suits you.

5. Red onion: Dried skin of onions can lighten skin and reduce pigmentation. Look for products containing extract of red onion and apply them on your skin. Patch test beforehand is recommended.

(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Skin Pigmentation: 4 Expert-Recommended Tips From Dermatologist And Home Remedies That Can Reduce Dark Patches On Skin
Skin Pigmentation: 4 Expert-Recommended Tips From Dermatologist And Home Remedies That Can Reduce Dark Patches On Skin

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Poor Diet Increases Risk Of Vision Loss In Later Life

Saliva Test Can Detect Mouth, Throat Cancer Early

Sleeping Too Much? Over 9 Hours' Of Sleep May Raise Stroke Risk By 23%, Says Study

Sleeping Over 9 Hours Can Increase Risk Of Stroke: Study

Keto Diet May Fight Against Alzheimer's Disease

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases