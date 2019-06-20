Do You Use Cleaners That Are Too Foamy? Here's Why You Must Stop Using Them Right Now!
Foamy cleansers may make your skin irritated
Is your cleanser too foamy? It might be time to get rid of it! Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia says that the less foamier your cleanser is, the better it is for the pH balance of your skin. Maintaining pH balance of your skin is important to prevent dry, itchy and irritated skin. It is also one of the many reasons why you must give a close look to the ingredients before you go ahead with buying new skincare products. Read below to know what Dr Kiran Lohia has to say about pH balance of skin and why you must avoid using too foamy cleansers. The inputs were shared by Dr Kiran on her Instagram page.
Foamy cleansers: Why you must avoid them
pH balance of your skin is basically referred to how alkaline or acidic your skin is. pH balance is measured on a scale of 1 to 14, one being the most acidic and 14 being the most alkaline. Your skin has a protective outer surface known as the acid mantle. This acid mantle is made up of sebum or free fatty acids that secreted from the sebaceous glands of the skin. Sebum mixes with lactic and amino acids and form sweat, which in turn creates pH of the skin.
If the pH balance is less than 7 then your skin is more acidic, and if it is more than 7 then your skin is more alkaline. The ideal pH balance of your skin is 5.5, informs Dr Kiran.
In case you are using a cleanser which is has pH higher than 7, the skin will try to bring it to a balance. But, this will result in your skin being dryer, more irritated, prone to infections and breakouts.
If your cleanser creates too much foam, then it is probably more basic or alkaline than is required. Even though we enjoy products that are more foamy, they are not going to be too skin friendly. The best way to avoid side effects of foamy skin cleansers it too use only those that don't create much foam. The lesser the foam and the pH balance, the better it is for your skin, say Dr Kiran.
Try to create a balance in your skincare products and use products that are less foamy!
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
