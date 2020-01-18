Skin Care Tips: These Are The Most Effective Diet And Lifestyle Tips For A Glowing Skin
Glowing skin tips: What you eat and the kind of lifestyle you have is directly reflected on your skin. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho suggests the following remedies to improve your skin quality.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Omega-3 fatty can be good for your skin
- Exercise regularly for a glowing skin
- Sleeping well is important for a healthy and glowing skin
Skin care tips: To many people, having a flawless skin seems like a far-fetched dream. All it takes is a healthy lifestyle to have beautiful, flawless and younger-looking skin! But it is not so simple after all. You need discipline and dedication to properly follow a healthy lifestyle that benefits your overall health. What you eat and how healthy you are is directly reflected on your skin. No matter how expensive and fancy products you use on your skin, they will offer only temporary benefits to your skin.
Skin care tips: Diet and lifestyle tips to improve your skin
Your diet, health and lifestyle can influence your skin quality. A healthy, balanced diet including all food groups is an essential prerequisite for a glowing, younger-looking skin. In addition to this, there are also a few foods that can improve your skin. In an Instagram post, lifestyle coach lists the following foods that can help you have a glowing skin:
- Lemons
- Strawberries
- Avocados
- Papayas
- Pumpkin
- Sweet potato
- Cooked tomatoes
- Turmeric
- Kale
- Beetroot
- Carrots
- Walnuts
- Almonds
- Sunflower seeds
- Omega-3 fatty acids (in fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, canola oil, soybeans)
These Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Vitamin A rich foods can nourish your skin from within. Eat them regularly and they can help in improving your skin quality tremendously.
Lifestyle changes that can improve skin quality
1. Beauty sleep: Sleep is indeed important for your skin. Not sleeping properly can lead to premature ageing of skin as well. Getting 7-8 hours of sleep every day for younger-looking, glowing skin.
2. Regular exercise: Exercising help in improving blood circulation. It helps in releasing toxins from the body in the form of sweat, which in turn gives you a glowing skin.
3. Yoga and inversions: Yoga is calming in nature and inversions help in improving blood circulation. Do them regularly if you want a natural glow on your skin.
4. Deep breathing and meditation: These two essentially help you get rid of stress. Stress can cause premature ageing, wrinkles and even dull skin.
5. Cold showers/cold water/ice on face: Cold water helps in slowing down ageing and fills the wrinkles on face. It also helps tighten the pores and can make your skin feel fresh.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
