Crowded Day At The Gym? Try These Medicine Ball And Swiss Ball Exercises Till The Machines Get Free
Weight loss: Don't fret crowded day at the gym. Spend it like a pro with these medicine ball and Swiss ball exercises suggested by celeb fitness expert Kayla Itsines.
These exercises can be done till cue ends for machines in the gym
HIGHLIGHTS
- Medicine ball exercises can be done with a dumbbell as well
- They can help you get toned abs, legs and back
- Try these exercises when the gym is overcrowded
A crowded day at the gym is something that none of you wish for. Yet, it is be on most days that the gym is overcrowded with cues for literally every machine. Now what should you do in such a scenario? It can be quite discouraging to motivate yourself for a pumped-up workout session, but being unable find space to do one. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is here with the perfect solution to this problem. In her recent posts on Instagram, she suggests a few exercises that can be done with the medicine ball and Swiss ball in the gym.
Weight loss: Medicine ball exercises you can do on a crowded day at the gym
So, for instance, if there is a 10 or 15-minute cue till you can get a treadmill or a cross-trainer for yourself, you can try these exercises with one single equipment-medicine ball. In her Instagram post, Kayla Itsines suggests that a dumbbell can be used as a replacement to the medicine ball in case that isn't available too.
Following are the exercises she suggests:
- Alternating Lunge and Twist - 20 reps (10 each side)
- Bent-Leg Raise - 12 reps
- Push-Up - 10 reps
Set a timer for yourself and see how many reps you can do within a span of 10 minutes. Sounds fun right? Well, much more fun than desperately waiting for someone to leave the machine you want to workout on.
Full body workout with Swiss ball
And that's not it. There is a lot that you can do when most machines are occupied in the gym. Watch video shared below to see a couple of exercises that you can do with the very versatile Swiss ball or fit ball. Just ensure that the ball is properly pumped up.
Here's a full body Swiss ball workout by Kayla Itsines:
- Wall Squat - 15 reps
- Decline Push-Up - 10 reps
- Glute Bridge and Hamstring Curl - 10 reps
- Ab Rollout - 10 reps
Try to aim for 3 laps. These exercises can help in toning of your abs, back legs, and much more. Make sure you perform the exercises with the right technique. Watch video carefully to see how Kayla does it.
You might surely be in the festive spirit, and in no mood to push yourself for a workout. But remember, your health comes before any celebration or occasion. Exercising at this time of the year can save you from strict New Year resolutions you have to adhere to for weight loss. Try these exercises and let us know how they work for you in the comments below.
