Skincare Tips: Top 5 Rules You Must Follow While Washing Your Face
Skincare tips: Face washing is the basic step of skincare routine. Washing your face can help you get rid of impurities and dirt. It is often recommended to wash face twice a day. Here are some rules which you must follow while washing your face for clear and smooth skin.
Skincare tips: Washing your face at least twice a day is necessary
HIGHLIGHTS
- Face washing is the first step of skin care routine
- Do not scrub your face too hard
- Use the right face wash to fight skin problems
You need to take care of your skincare routine to maintain healthy skin. Most of you might be confused about what to and what to avoid for flawless skin. Face washing is the first step of skincare routine. Facing washing is one thing that you practice daily and many times a day. It helps you get rid of impurities and dust. Accumulation of dust leads to clogged pores and acne. It is often recommended to wash face twice a day. You cannot spend a day without washing your face. But are you washing your face the right way? Here are some rules which you must follow while washing your face for clear and smooth skin.
Skincare tips: Rules you must follow while washing your face
1. Remove your make up first
Removing your makeup is the first step you must follow before washing your face. It will help you get rid of the excess dirt and makeup and help your skin breathe. Take your makeup remover and clean all the makeup. Also, remove your makeup before sleeping to allow your help your skin repair.
2. Do not use too hot or cold water
When you are washing your face do not choose too hot or cold water. You can use water at a normal temperature or lukewarm water. Extreme temperature can irritate the skin. Lukewarm water is also good for your skin.
3. Do not rub too hard
While washing your face do not be too hard for your skin. Rubbing your face too hard can harm your skin. Even when you are scrubbing your face do not scrub with too much pressure. Also, avoid scrubbing very often to avoid any kind of skin problem.
4. Focus on all parts of the face
While washing your face clean your complete face. Most people just focus on the cheeks but from forehead to chin you must wash your face properly. You should also clean your neck as dirt can accumulate there as well.
5. Do not miss moisturisation
After washing your face always apply moisturiser on your face. Cleaning your face can make your skin dry. Take some moisturiser and apply it on your face properly. After face washing, your skin will absorb the moisturiser better.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
