Skincare Tips: Fight Dark Spots With These Simple Home Remedies
Skincare tips: There can be several possible reasons behind dark spots. Pigmentation, acne, ageing, hormonal imbalance or sun exposure are some of these. Continuous use of these remedies can lighten dark spots. Read here to know some effective home remedies.
Try these home remedies to reduce dark spots
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat a healthy diet to fight skin issues
- There are several kitchen ingredients which can help you fight dark spots
- Turmeric can be used to reduce dark spots
Dark spots are a common skin issue which can affect anyone. There can be several possible reasons behind dark spots. Pigmentation, acne, ageing, hormonal imbalance, sun exposure and many other external facts can be the reasons behind dark spots. Many use makeup to cover those dark spots but it is not a permanent solution. You can use some simple home remedies to fight dark spots. Few kitchen ingredients are loaded with beauty benefits which can give a natural solution to dark spots. You may not see the results immediately but continuous use of these remedies can lighten dark spots with time. Read on to know some effective home remedies to fight dark spots.
Skincare tips: How to reduce dark spots
1. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is loaded with beauty benefits. It can help you fight several skin issues. It is also an effective remedy for dark spots. You can simple apply fresh aloe vera gel on your face and leave it for some time. Later wash your face with lukewarm water. You can also mix aloe vera gel to various face packs you prepare. Aloe vera can also be used to fight various hair problems.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin
2. Lemon
Lemon is loaded with vitamin C which can help you lighten dark spots. You can add melon to your beauty regimen with simple steps. You can mix lemon with raw milk and apply this on your face for some time. Later wash your face as usual. You will see great results after a few applications.
3. Apple cider vinegar
The health benefits of apple cider vinegar have gained huge popularity in the past years. Usually apple cider vinegar is consumed for weight loss but it can be used to fight skin issues as well. You can mix equal amounts of apple cider vinegar and water. Apply this with the help of cotton on your face. After some time wash your face as usual.
Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin
4. Turmeric
Turmeric is also loaded with medicinal properties as well as beauty benefits. You can add turmeric powder to various face masks and you will get the best results. You can mix a pinch of turmeric in milk and apply it on your face for effective results. You can also mix gram flour, milk and a pinch of turmeric to prepare a paste. Apply this face mask and allow it to dry properly. Later rub your face properly in circular motion to remove the paste. This mask will give you many beauty benefits.
Also read: Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.