Skin Care Tips: Get Younger Looking Skin With These Foods
Skincare tips: A healthy diet can keep you skin radiant. Here's a list of anti-ageing foods you must add to your diet.
Skin car tips: Eat a well-balanced diet for healthy skin
Ageing is a natural aspect of life. Our bodies begin to show numerous signs of ageing as time passes. You might experience dark spots, uneven skin, wrinkles and other signs of ageing. Your skin may get dry and lose its radiance. There are several factors which accelerate these signs. But eating a healthy diet can help prevent these signs. Here are some foods you can add to your diet.
Skincare: Anti-ageing foods you should eat
1. Avocado
The first and foremost food which is important for anti-aging would be avocado. Avocados are very rich with vitamin C, E, B, A, K and have tons of unsaturated fatty acids which are responsible for production of lipid layer on the skin.
2. Olive oil
Second important molecule would be olive oil. Olive oil plays a huge role in removing and scavenging the radicals which are present in the body, in turn reducing aging. Olive oil is made up of monounsaturated fatty acids and it has anti-inflammatory properties. Also, olive oil is most useful from patients suffering from obesity, arthritis etc.
3. Flax seeds
Flax seeds are considered to be the fountain of youth. They are very rich in omega-3 fatty acids and are also helpful for patients fighting with cholesterol issues. Flax seeds are very helpful in removing and scavenging the three radicals which are present inside the body and thus are very important and helpful anti-aging agents.
4. Berries
Blueberries and cranberries are great sources of vitamin E and vitamin C and also possess arbutin which is responsible for skin tightening and making the skin brightening, removing the dark spots and making the skin tone even. It is also important for anti-aging as these molecules are very rich and which contain a lot of antioxidants in them.
5. Papaya
Papaya is rich with multiple minerals like calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and also a rich source of vitamin E and C. Besides that, papaya also contains papain. Papain is basically an active enzyme present in papaya and is mostly present in all beauty and cosmetics products. Papain possesses anti-inflammatory properties as well as the antioxidant property which provides a flawless glow. Papaya also provides great firmness and tightness because of the great antioxidant capacity.
6. Yogurt
Yogurt besides being a very rich source of protein, is also very rich in lactic acid which is responsible for forming the alpha hydroxy acid which helps you get a great glow to your skin. Also, because of the protein content Yogurt helps you reduce the fine lines and helps in firming the skin. Yogurt also contains multiple vitamins which are extremely essential and can also be very useful for weight loss because of the multiple probiotics in it which is also helpful for people having digestion issues.
7. Broccoli
Broccoli is known as a superfood especially for anti-aging. Broccoli is very rich in vitamin C and K which are very helpful in collagen production.
8. Lemon, Oranges and Citric Fruits
These fruits are very rich in vitamin C. Citrus fruits are basically known for immunity boosting factors on the body and also for their anti-inflammatory effect which is responsible for damaging the free radical effects which the body has. These citric fruits also provide bright and radiant skin after regular consumption.
9. Fish
Fish are very important for skin, especially Salmon. Salmon is a very rich source of antioxidants as well as mono unsaturated fatty acids. Besides that, salmon also contains astaxanthin which is known for its anti-aging properties. Astaxanthin is responsible for skin brightening, tightening and firmness and is also helpful in collagen production which improves the overall elasticity of the skin by inducing anti-oxidants.
(Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD Dermatologist Hair Growth)
