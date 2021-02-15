Broccoli Health Benefits: Reasons Why You Should Eat This Fibre-Rich Vegetable Regularly
Broccoli health benefits: Being a good source of vitamin C, fibre, potassium, iron and vitamin K, broccoli can offer you a wide variety of health benefits. Here are some of these as explained by expert.
Broccoli is a non-dairy source of calcium than can help you keep bones healthy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Broccoli can offer multiple health benefits including better digestion
- Adding these greens to diet is helpful for diabetics
- Broccoli can be cooked in different ways
Add more green vegetables to your diet! You might have heard this a million times. It is because these green vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients. One of these is broccoli which should be a part of your diet. Broccoli contains a variety of nutrients. It is loaded with vitamin C, zinc, copper, B vitamins, protein, fibre, potassium, vitamin K and much more. It is also a non-dairy source of calcium. From a salad to soup, you can add broccoli to your diet in different ways. Recently, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some impressive reasons why you should not miss this vegetable. Keep reading to know these.
Broccoli: Health benefits you need to know
"Broccoli has rich, abundant reserves of sulforaphane which is one of the most potent naturally occurring cancer slayers. Sulforaphane is a phytochemical that reduces the toxins and thereby reduces inflammation in the body that is linked to many kinds of cancers. It is also known to slow down the rapid multiplication of cancer cells, thereby known to slow down the growth of cancerous tumours. It also has indole-3 carbinol and Kaempferol which also fight inflammation and reduce toxins," says Batra.
Broccoli is high in essential nutrients including fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, and potassium. The nutritionist tells that it also boasts more protein than most other vegetables.
This super green is high in fibre and rich in antioxidants like quercetin that help lower bad cholesterol.
This vegetable is also safe for diabetics. As it is loaded with antioxidants and fibre, broccoli may lower blood sugar levels and improve diabetic control.
Controlled cholesterol levels also promote better heart health. According to studies, fibre-rich foods like broccoli also help controlling overall heart disease risk.
Fibre is also helpful in boosting digestion. It assures better bowel movements and reduces constipation.
Broccoli also contains vitamin C which is beneficial to your immune system as well as skin.
The nutritionist further adds that you should clean broccoli properly and always have them after steaming or cooking properly.
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-Based Nutritionist)
