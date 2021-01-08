ASK OUR EXPERTS

Olive Oil Benefits: Know Why A Celebrity Fitness Trainer Recommends It As a Healthy Cooking Oil

There are three kinds of olive oil: extra virgin, virgin and the regular olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil can be used for salads, virgin oil can be used for frying and sauteing, and olive oil can be used for regular cooking.


Olive oil has anti-inflammatory properties

  1. Olive oil contains monounsaturated fat known as oleic acid
  2. It has strong anti-inflamatory properties
  3. It can be used for cooking purposes

Want to lose weight? Switch to olive oil for cooking. Want to up your intake of healthy fats in winter? Olive oil is the one for you! "Olive oil is that magical, multi-purpose ingredient, which is used across lifestyle spectrums for benefits - from nutrition and health to skin and hair," writes celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in the caption of her Instagram post. It is rich in monounsaturated oleic acid, which makes it a healthy oil for cooking. It contains beneficial antioxidants that can offer protection to the body from damage caused by free radicals.

Benefits of olive oil you must know


Olive oil is definitely a healthier cooking oil alternative. There are three kinds of olive oil: extra virgin, virgin and the regular olive oil. In the video shared on Insta, Karachiwala explains that extra virgin olive oil can be used for salads, virgin oil can be used for frying and sauteing, and olive oil can be used for regular cooking.

Here are some of the top reasons behind the popularity of olive oil:

1. It contains powerful antioxidants that can reduce the risk of chronic diseases. These antioxidants are biologically active and can reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

2. Olive oil contains healthy monounsaturated fat known as oleic acid. It makes up for 73% of the total oil content. Oleic acid consumption has been linked to lesser inflammation, which means lesser onset of diseases.

3. Olive oil has strong anti-inflammatory properties, thanks to its high antioxidant content. Oleic acid in olive oil can reduce levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), which is an important inflammatory marker.

4. It is safe to say that olive oil is healthy choice for cooking, especially if you want to lose weight or manage your weight in the long run.

Use olive oil for cooking if you want to loose weight
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Healthy fats in olive oil can give you a well-moisturised and younger-looking skin, and shiny hair.

Other healthy cooking oils are coconut oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil or any other oil that is local to your area. These oils provide you with healthy fats, which are not only important for healthy functioning of the brain, but are also needed to keep you warm in the chilly winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

