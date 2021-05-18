Can’t Get Your Hands On Blueberries? Try This Nutritious Desi Alternative
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija had focussed on the several health benefits of Kala Jamun in her latest video. Do not miss these!
Kala Jamun is also known as the Indian blackberry
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jamun is rich in antioxidants
- You can use jamun seeds in form of dried powder
- Jamun is also a diabetic friendly fruit
If there is one way to make your boring breakfasts tasty it is by adding a healthy dose of blueberries to your plate. In addition to the fresh burst of flavour, the berries are also a rich source of nutrients. Explaining further, nutritionist Pooja Makhija described blueberries as the 'king of antioxidants' in her latest Instagram video. She said, “Blueberries contain anthocyanins; thus help against ageing. (Blueberries) protect against cancer, DNA damage, reduce heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes, UTIs and improve memory function.”
Kala Jamun benefits you should know
However, she mentioned that the price of the berries in India as well as the lack of availability can be major issues. In her caption, she further wrote, “Blueberries are low-calorie high nutrient thus called nutrient-dense food. Great for just so many reasons but why pay 100 times the price for something that is so easily and inexpensively available to us!”
She explained that one could easily replace blueberries with its Indian king, the Kala Jamun also known as java plum. She wrote, “The Kala Jamun, also known as the Indian blackberry, is referred to as the ‘Fruit of Gods' is available in the summers, and is great for combating the sun's heat and also the whole gamut of reasons why we love blueberries so much. The fruit is diuretic, anti-scorbutic and carminative in properties, and is a rich source of polyphenolic compounds. Ayurveda strongly recommends this berry for treating various conditions related to heart, arthritis, asthma, stomach pain, bowel spasm, flatulence and dysentery. The diuretic effects of Jamun flush toxins out of the kidneys, while the high fibre content aids in digestion and prevents nausea and vomiting.”
Pooja added that the fruit is very good for gum health and helps reduce acne. The caption also said, “Several studies show that the high alkaloid content present in Jamun is effective in controlling hyperglycemia or high blood sugar. Apart from the fruit, extracts from the seeds, leaves and bark are useful for reducing the high levels of blood sugar in your body.”
Pooja explained that the seed of Kala Jamun is just as beneficial as the fruit itself. The celebrity nutritionist has recommended drying the seeds naturally, and then crushing and grinding them to make a powder. “So you can have the benefits of the fruit, even when it is not available,” she said.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.