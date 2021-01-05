Skin Care: Follow These Expert Tips To Prevent Your Hands From Drying In Winters
During the winter season, your skin becomes dry and flaky. Not just your faces, your hands too become dry. There are several factors which can trigger skin dryness during the winter season. Some of these are- reduced moisture in the air, inadequate water consumption, extended hot shower, dry and harsh winds and much more. During such times when you have to wash your hands frequently, this dryness may become severe with a drop in temperature. Therefore, it becomes essential to take care of your hands in winters. A few simple steps can help you fight and prevent dry hands. Here are some of these simple steps you can follow.
Skincare: Follow these ways to deal with dry hands in winters
Winter season can turn your soft and supple hands into dry and rough. Washing of hands with cold with water and humidity in the air can sap the natural oils from your skin. A few tips which you can follow to prevent your hands from turning dry and rough during this harsh winter season are-
1. Moisturise
The importance of moisturising your hands in winters cannot be stressed enough. Your skin becomes thirsty during harsh water season and it needs a lot of moisturisation and just drinking water won't replace that. Opt for a thick cream instead of a body lotion and moisturise your hands multiple times a day. Invest in hand creams which have ingredients like shea butter, cocoa, beeswax and dimethicone.
2. Avoid hot water
While washing your hands, avoid using too hot water since it can pull moisture from your hands. Instead, use lukewarm water or normal temperature water. Another tip that can come handy is that after washing your hands, instead of completely drying it off with a towel, pat it dry and leave a little water there so that when you apply a moisturiser it will lock the moisture in your skin.
3. Exfoliation
Exfoliation helps in treating dull and damaged skin. You can do the exfoliation at home by using a pumice stone or by mixing granulated sugar, lemon and honey which is good DIY for treating dry hands.
4. Avoid soaps with chemicals
Soaps can snatch the oil from your skin. Instead, you can opt for mild or fragrance-free soap or an alternative which can help you to keep your hands moisturised. Avoid soaps with colour or chemicals.
Also ensure optimum water intake during the winter season and keep our skin moisturised all time.
(Dr. Mikki Singh is a Cosmetic Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist and Head of Bodycraft clinic at Indiranagar)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
