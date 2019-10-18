Skin Care: Add These Superfoods To Your Diet For Glowing Skin
Along with a proper skin care routine, you must add some superfoods to your diet to achieve a natural glow. Your diet can impact your skin health in various ways. Here are some foods which can help you achieve glowing skin.
Skin Care Tips: Some foods can help you achieve glowing skin
Superfoods, as the term suggests are foods with rich nutrient content. These can be plant based or dairy products or even meats which are a powerhouse of nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Superfoods have various benefits which may help prevent fatal diseases like cancer, heart diseases, and diabetes. Not only this, consuming some foods tend to hydrate your skin and helps you to get rid of dryness, oiliness, dark under-eye circles, acne and other skin issues faced by people due to increased pollution levels. To avoid such health and skin related issues making healthy choices in your diet and adding some healthy foods packed with nutrients is the right choice to make. There are some superfoods which can help to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Well, here are 5 essential that you must add to your diet for better skin health.
Skin Care: Super foods for a glowing skin
1. Avocado
Avocados are popular for amazing skin. It is full of antioxidant carotenoids which help your skin to maintain balance of elasticity and water content. It also helps skin cells to regenerate the damaged skin as it fights free radicals which are responsible for your damaged skin and aging.
Avocado contains Omega 9's, which specifically, keep the top layer of your skin moisturized. It will give you hydrated and healthy looking skin.
2. Salmon
Salmon Fish contains omega 3's and good fats, these are polyunsaturated fatty acids that save your skin from harmful sun rays and repair the damaged skin. Also, keep cell membranes hydrated and healthy, keep out all the toxins in order to help your skin look flexible and firm.
3. Blueberries
Antioxidant plays a major role in maintaining a healthy and beautiful skin, and consuming blueberries is the most convenient way to increase the intake of antioxidants. It fights free radicals which are one of the worst enemies of the skin. It causes wrinkles, dry skin, and other skin aging factors. Blueberries are filled with vitamin A which helps in maintaining basic oil levels in your skin and it also helps in naturally cleaning up acne prone skin.
4. Lemon
Lemon is great for skin, as its rich in vitamin C, which helps elastin and collagen to hold skin cells together and give you younger looking, flawless skin. However, lemon tastes acidic, once diluted the minerals helps in maintaining the PH balance in your bodies, which is extremely necessary because if the PH levels in your body are inappropriate your skin becomes sensitive, irritation-prone and dry. Maintaining perfect PH level is the key for hydrated skin.
5. Turmeric
Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which is incredible for skin. Inflammation can lead to roughness of skin, wrinkles and aging in the long run. Turmeric soothes puffy and loose skin and keeps the skin fresh, young and glowing.
Eating or drinking dried turmeric will also help in reducing more serious skin inflammatory issues such as eczema and rosacea.
These superfoods not only provide health benefits but also provide various benefits for the skin. Consumption of such nutrient packed foods must become an essential part of your daily lifestyle as it can promote your health in many ways.
(With inputs form Rishabh Chokhani, who is an expert of orgainc products and founder of Naturevibe Botanicals)
