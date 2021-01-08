Know About Some Common Aesthetic Medicine Treatments for Skin Problems
From chemical peels to oxygen facial and fillers, read here to know some of the most common aesthetic medicine treatements which help in healing skin from the effects of ageing and sun damage.
These treatments can help you have a younger-looking and glowing skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chemical peels can help with anti-ageing
- Mesotherapy treatment uses brightening agents such as glutathione
- Oxygen facial is non-invasive, relaxing and painless skincare treatment
Aesthetic medicine treatments are the treatments that include surgical practices from non- invasive treatments such as laser treatments, to invasive procedures such as reconstructive surgeries. Nowadays many non-invasive aesthetic treatments are available through which one can enhance his/her beauty.
Here are some well-known aesthetic medicine treatments
1. Chemical peels
Chemical peels are cosmetic treatments primarily performed on the face, typically used as an anti-aging solution to rejuvenate the skin. These chemical peels are used to correct skin irregularities in texture, such as fine lines, and spots caused by sun damage. In this treatment, a chemical solution is applied on the skin, and after a few minutes these chemical peels are taken off. After applying chemical peels, the new skin is usually smoother and less wrinkled than the old skin.
2. Laser skin resurfacing
Laser skin resurfacing removes the outer layers of the skin that are damaged due to various conditions. This technique uses concentrated pulsating beams of light at irregular skin and removes skin layer by layer. Laser Skin Resurfacing treatment is also called lasabrasion, laser peel, or laser vaporisation.
3. Mesotherapy
Mesotherapy treatment uses brightening agents such as glutathione, tranexamic acid, hydrating agents, vitamins and minerals, and micropuncture techniques. In this treatment, injections with very fine needles are used to deliver enzymes, hormones, and vitamins to the skin to tighten and rejuvenate it.
4. Oxygen facial
It's a non-invasive, relaxing and painless skincare treatment. This treatment cleanses the damaged skin with oxygen and saline, exfoliates, boosts lymphatic drainage and provides extraction benefits. It is considered to be a non-medical procedure because nothing is injected into the body and no chemicals are used. Oxygen facial allows the pores to easily absorb hyaluronic acid and other powerhouse ingredients from serums.
5. Facial fillers
In this treatment injectable gels are used to smoothen wrinkles, iron out lines and folds and fill up scars and other depressions on the skin surface. It relaxes the muscles under a wrinkle, filling the line, crease, or area with one of several different substances. Wrinkle and facial fillers can also be used for plumping and lifting cheeks, chins, jawlines, and temples; filling out thin lips, and plumping sagging hands. They are safe and can help in forming the skin's natural moisturiser. On the other side, permanent fillers are synthetic and last longer, but there is a rare possibility of infection or granuloma with them.
6. Microneedling
Microneedling is a process of skin resurfacing technology that uses the skin's natural healing process to reduce skin imperfections, treat sun damage, and restore a smoother, clearer complexion. Microneedling does not remove any layers of skin with harmful chemicals or lasers and it is safe for all skin types, even darker skin.
Aesthetics treatments are some of the most effective ways of improving one's appearance. These non-invasive treatments are used to give a more natural, healthier look to the skin. While aesthetic treatments are mostly used to improve one's appearance, these treatments can also help correct different health issues. These modern technologically advanced non- invasive aesthetic treatments are safe from any side effects and can also help to change the definition of beauty or skin problems.
(Dr Ajay Rana is a Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician at ILAMED)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
