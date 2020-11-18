ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skincare Tips For Men: Know A Dermatologist's Take

Skincare Tips For Men: Know A Dermatologist's Take

Skincare tips for men: This is the best way to clear your skin of impurities, dead skin cells and excess oils that can cause skin problems. It also helps to get rid of dead skin cells to make your skin look fresh and clear.
  By: Dr Ajay Rana  Updated: Nov 18, 2020 05:57 IST
3-Min Read
Wearing a sunscreen is important for both men and women

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Men should scrub their skin ever alternate day
  2. Moisturising should be a regular part of their skincare routine
  3. They must wear a sunscreen whenever stepping outside

Not many men are aware of the right skincare routine to follow to maintain their healthy and glowing skin. Men also usually experience shaving irritation, stubborn blemishes like post-shave irritation, dark spots and acne. Just like women, men also need to know about their skin type such as dry, oily, or combination for its better care. So that they can choose the right skin care product according to their skin type. Choosing the right product can have effective results on clear and healthy skin.

Here are some skincare tips which men must follow


1. Cleanse your face twice a day. This is the best way to clear your skin of impurities, dead skin cells and excess oils that can cause skin problems. It also helps to get rid of dead skin cells to make your skin look fresh and clear.

2. Exfoliating is important for men as well. That is the reason men should exfoliate two to three times a week. It removes dead surface cells to make skin smooth and looking clear. It helps to keep ingrown hairs at bay. But don't over exfoliate with harsh scrubs or brushes, or by exfoliating every day, it can cause itching and irritation.

3. Protection from sun exposure is required for men and women both. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF more than 30 to help prevent skin cancer and reduce the risk of premature signs of skin aging, like dark spots.

4. Men should follow a custom skin-care routine that helps to protect, prevent and clear, healthy, youthful skin. Include skin products on daily routine that include a vitamin C or antioxidant product, like a serum, a broad-spectrum sunscreen, a gentle cleanser, a retinol and an eye cream.

5. To get clear skin men should eat foods that keep their blood sugar steady. Increasing the level of blood sugar can trigger the body to release more insulin. Higher levels of insulin in the body can cause oil glands to release more oil and increase the risk of acne.

6. Moisturising should be a regular part of every men's skin care routine. Sometimes cleansing and shaving can cause skin to dry out so it is important to replenish any lost moisture lost to maintain healthy and good skin. Skin dryness can cause excess production of sebum to compensate for the lack of moisture that results from breakouts.

Men should moisturise their skin regularly
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Scrub your skin every alternate day. Scrubbing should be an essential part of the skincare routine. It helps in unclogging skin pores and removes dirt and pollution from the skin. It also helps to remove black and whiteheads.

8. For men or women, it is important to eat well in order to get clear skin. Take a balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables. It will help to eat low-glycemic foods which are made of complex carbohydrates as this will help to get clear and healthy skin.

9. Hydrate your skin always. Drinking more water helps the skin to retain moisture which increases the skin elasticity. It also helps to flush out toxins from the body to help skin glow.


(Dr. Ajay Rana is Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, ILAMED. He can be reached at drajayrana@ilamed.org)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

