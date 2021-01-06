Expert Reveals Common Skin Problems In Newborn Babies And How To Take Care Of Them
Babies have very dry peeling skin in the initial period after birth. Because the infant grows in a fluid environment for several months, after birth, the skin cells start to regenerate, which results in the peeling of the old skin cells.
Cradle cap is a common rash seen in newborns
HIGHLIGHTS
- Use a moisturiser that contains olive oil and almond oil for your baby
- Avoid products with dyes and fragrances
- Baby acne is common and is caused by maternal hormones
New born babies can develop many types of skin conditions shortly after their birth. A lot of these conditions last only a period of time after the birth and get better as they grow. Babies develop a myriad of skin conditions during the first few months of life, cradle cap, diaper rash, toxic erythema, milia, infantile acne, and others are some common ones. Some of these conditions are caused by normal hormonal changes or blocked pores, while others are caused by inflammation or rarely, an infection.
Here are some common skin problems in newborn babies
- Diaper rash is one of the most common skin problems in newborn babies. It is often caused by irritation to the skin due to contact with urine and stool. Sometimes it is caused by fungal infections, bacterial infections, or even due to an allergy to diaper material.
- Baby acne is also common and is caused by maternal hormones called oestrogens.
Also read: Newborn Care During Winter Season: Here's A Complete Guide For Parents
- Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a itchy red rash that occurs in response to a specific exposure or allergy of the skin. It is generally seen in children over 3 months of age and appears most commonly on the scalp, face, trunk, elbows and knees and even in the diaper area.
- Babies have very dry peeling skin in the initial period after birth. Because the infant grows in a fluid environment for several months, after birth, the skin cells start to regenerate, which results in the peeling of the old skin cells.
- Cradle cap is a common rash seen in newborns. These rashes are usually seen in the first month of life, starts on the scalp and has a red, waxy, and scaly appearance. Sometimes these rashes can extend to the face and neck.
- Most of the healthy newborns develop milia, which are tiny white or yellow bumps about 1-3 mm in size. Milia is caused from blocked pores and typically develop on the face, often around the eye and nose. In new born babies, milia may also develop in the mouth.
Also read: How To Protect Your Newborn Amidst The Pandemic
How you can avoid skin problems in newborn babies
- Use a gentle shampoo or soap to bathe the baby.
- Choose a moisturiser for children that contain olive oil and almond oil, which improves the softness of children's skin.
- In the sticky skin which becomes dry, and chapped where the skin rubs, such as wrinkles on the wrists, using a moisturizer such as petroleum jelly on the baby's cheeks increases natural blockage of moisture and helps treat any damaged or scorched skin.
- The problem of red patches in the cheeks of infants due to UV rays is very common. In this case, do not forget to use a recommended sunscreen with atleast SPF 30 or higher.
- Avoid products with dyes and fragrances in them because these may result in allergic reactions to babies.
- Skin of newborn babies is very sensitive and can easily burn from sun exposure, causing real and even permanent damage. So it is important to avoid the direct contact of sunlight.
Also read: 6 Simple Ways To Protect Your Newborn From Getting Dry Skin In Winter
(Dr. Nivedita Dadu is Dermatologist at Dr. Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.