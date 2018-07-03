Ingrown Hair: Simple And Effective Home Remedies For Ingrown Hair
Deep and ingrown hairs are not only difficult to remove, but can also cause immense discomfort. Instead of growing outwards, these hairs tend to curl back into the skin.
People who shave regularly get ingrown hair more often than those who prefer waxing
Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi says that refraining from waxing and shaving or any kind of hair removal techniques can help in preventing ingrown hair. She says, "Waxing or shaving are the two are the main culprits behind ingrown hair. Every time you switch to hair removal techniques, you damage your cell growth and get prone to infection."
Giving some home remedies for ingrown hair, she adds, "Ingrown hair can be removed with the help of body lotion which has lactic acid or urea. In case you don't have lactic acid lotion, you can all apply buttermilk on the affected area. Buttermilk has natural lactic acid. It naturally exfoliates the skin and helps the hair in coming to the surface of the skin. But avoid over-exfoliating the skin as it can further cause infections."
In this article, we talk about some more simple and effective home remedies for ingrown hair. Read on...1. Draw up the hair
You need to keep the area of ingrown hair clean by using anti-acne or anti-bacterial soaps every morning while taking a shower. You can use a rough wash cloth and rub it in circular motions in order to pull out the hair out of the skin. Also, you can try working with a hot compress on the ingrown hair, up to 3 times a day. Leave the compress for around 15 minutes. You can also try applying creams which reduce inflammation on the skin. This helps in easy and effective removal of ingrown end of the hair.
2. Try removing hair
You can work on ingrown hair by trying to remove them. For starters, take note of the ingrown hair bump daily to see if the hair above the surface of the skin or not. Once the hair appears on the surface of the skin, you can use a pair of tweezers to lift the hair with the help of it. In case the hair is too deep and leads to the formation of a cyst, visit a dermatologist. Severe cases of cyst might need surgical removal.
3. Prevent infection
After you successfully remove the tip of ingrown hair tip, the next task is to work towards preventing infection. Apply antibiotic ointment on the skin in case you suspect infections. If the need be, contact your doctor for a stronger antibiotic to prevent infection. An effective home remedy for ingrown hair is tea tree oil, which can be found various antiseptic, antifungal and antibacterial solutions as well. Make sure that you don't use a variant with more than 5% concentration of tea tree oil.
You need to avoid shaving for around 3 to 4 weeks and give time to ingrown hair for healing. Avoid using chemical hair removal products as they ca trigger irritation and inflammation.
(Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi is celeb dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics Pvt Ltd)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
