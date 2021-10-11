Ingrown Hair: Dermatologist Shares Possible Causes And Prevention Tips
Hair problems aren't just about the issues we face on the scalp. Hair growing on our skin, too, can cause problems. One of the major hair problems occurring on our skin is ingrown hair. Many of us have heard about this condition. But what is ingrown hair? Whenever hair curls back or starts growing sideways into the skin, the condition is known as ingrown hair. It may cause a variety of effects on the skin. Sometimes it causes tiny bumps on the surface of the skin. Other times, it may cause inflammation and pain. Cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta talked about the causes and treatments for ingrown hair in a recent video on social media.
If you ever wondered about the causes of ingrown hair, Dr Geetika's insight may help you. We often hear that ingrown hair is caused by hair removal techniques. Dr Geetika gives us three causes of ingrown hair. Here are the causes:
- Improper techniques of shaving or waxing or plucking. When the hair is cut very close to the skin it can curl back and cause ingrown hair
- Friction caused by clothing can also lead to ingrown hair. Hence it is common to notice this condition in areas where the skin undergoes a lot of friction due to tight clothing
- Ingrown hair can also be due to clogged follicles. This happens when some dirt or sebum clogs the pores and does not let the hair grow out. Hence, the hair curls inwards
Ingrown hair can be annoying and painful. Here are Dr Geetika's top tips to fight ingrown hair:
- Exfoliate your skin twice a week with a physical exfoliant
- Exfoliate once a week with a chemical exfoliant
- Don't forget to moisturise after exfoliating your skin
- If you usually shave or wax your body hair, choose to wet your skin with warm water before the process. Always remove hair in the direction that it is growing. Do not shave or wax in the opposite direction of hair growth
- If you currently shave or wax, you can think about switching to laser hair removal
- Don't pick at ingrown hair or their bumps. If it is irritating you, see a doctor for safe removal.
