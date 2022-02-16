Do You Have Ingrown Hair? Here Are Some Solutions From Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta
The natural growth of hair is directed outwards from the hair follicle and through the outward surface of the skin. Ingrown hair is an anomaly where the hair begins to grow back into the skin and continues to grow inside the skin.
laser hair reduction is the best way to ensure that you don't suffer from ingrown hair
While we try to keep our skin and hair in their optimal healthy condition, oftentimes we are faced with problems. Skin and hair problems are not uncommon in today's world. Whether it's because of pollution or an unhealthy lifestyle, hair and skin problems are a culmination of many factors and can range over different issues. One of the most annoying skin problems is ingrown hair. The condition can be uncomfortable and painful. If you are facing ingrown hair problems, worry not. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has recently talked about this skin condition in a social media post. She has explained the condition and also suggested some solutions for it.
Dr Gupta's video is captioned, "Do you suffer from ingrown hair on your body or face? This happens when a hair curls and re-enters your skin instead of growing out of its follicle. It can be painful, itchy, and leave a scar if not treated properly."
The natural growth of hair is directed outwards from the hair follicle and through the outward surface of the skin. Ingrown hair is an anomaly where the hair begins to grow back into the skin and continues to grow inside the skin. According to Dr Gupta, condition of ingrown hair can cause inflammation in the skin.
The condition can aggravate serious skin problems where the skin may also ooze out pus. This can lead to further inflammation and pain, according to Dr Gupta.
But do not be bogged down by the problems. Dr Gupta suggests a few solutions that can soothe the affected area of the skin and cure the problem of ingrown hair. Here are the solutions:
1. Hot compress
A hot compress can soothe the inflammation or pain in the skin in no time. Many a time, this little homely hack can save you from a lot of discomforts.
2. Removal of ingrown hair
Many times, the pain is so intolerable that it's best to get the affected skin treated by a professional. Removal of the ingrown hair is a solution. Approach a dermatologist or a skin expert to get your ingrown hair removed safely. This will cure the pain and inflammation caused by the hair.
3. Laser hair reduction
According to Dr Gupta, laser hair reduction is the best way to ensure that you don't suffer from ingrown hair.
Here is the video:
You may follow these tips to deal with the problems caused by ingrown hair.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.