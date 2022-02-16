ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Do You Have Ingrown Hair? Here Are Some Solutions From Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta

Do You Have Ingrown Hair? Here Are Some Solutions From Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta

The natural growth of hair is directed outwards from the hair follicle and through the outward surface of the skin. Ingrown hair is an anomaly where the hair begins to grow back into the skin and continues to grow inside the skin.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Feb 16, 2022 08:03 IST
4-Min Read
Do You Have Ingrown Hair? Here Are Some Solutions From Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta

laser hair reduction is the best way to ensure that you don't suffer from ingrown hair

While we try to keep our skin and hair in their optimal healthy condition, oftentimes we are faced with problems. Skin and hair problems are not uncommon in today's world. Whether it's because of pollution or an unhealthy lifestyle, hair and skin problems are a culmination of many factors and can range over different issues. One of the most annoying skin problems is ingrown hair. The condition can be uncomfortable and painful. If you are facing ingrown hair problems, worry not. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has recently talked about this skin condition in a social media post. She has explained the condition and also suggested some solutions for it.

Dr Gupta's video is captioned, "Do you suffer from ingrown hair on your body or face? This happens when a hair curls and re-enters your skin instead of growing out of its follicle. It can be painful, itchy, and leave a scar if not treated properly."

The natural growth of hair is directed outwards from the hair follicle and through the outward surface of the skin. Ingrown hair is an anomaly where the hair begins to grow back into the skin and continues to grow inside the skin. According to Dr Gupta, condition of ingrown hair can cause inflammation in the skin.


RELATED STORIES
related

Pick The Right Retinoid For Skin Problems From This Graph Shared By Top Cosmetologist

Retinoids are a family of Vitamin A molecules used to treat skin ageing, particularly fine lines, wrinkles and acne. Know which one to use

related

Why Are There Dark Patches On My Arms And Legs? It Could Be Macular Amyloidosis; Know More

What is Macular Amyloidosis? Is it more common in females? Lets find out more

The condition can aggravate serious skin problems where the skin may also ooze out pus. This can lead to further inflammation and pain, according to Dr Gupta.

But do not be bogged down by the problems. Dr Gupta suggests a few solutions that can soothe the affected area of the skin and cure the problem of ingrown hair. Here are the solutions:

1. Hot compress

A hot compress can soothe the inflammation or pain in the skin in no time. Many a time, this little homely hack can save you from a lot of discomforts.

2. Removal of ingrown hair

Many times, the pain is so intolerable that it's best to get the affected skin treated by a professional. Removal of the ingrown hair is a solution. Approach a dermatologist or a skin expert to get your ingrown hair removed safely. This will cure the pain and inflammation caused by the hair.

3. Laser hair reduction

According to Dr Gupta, laser hair reduction is the best way to ensure that you don't suffer from ingrown hair.

Here is the video:

You may follow these tips to deal with the problems caused by ingrown hair.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Winning over Epilepsy - Making Lives Easy

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases