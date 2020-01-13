Got Discoloured Skin Around Your Nails? Try These 6 Remedies To Lighten It Instantly
Discoloured skin around nails: From lemon to tomatoes and aloe vera gel, know how these simple home remedies can help you deal with dark skin around nails quickly and effectively.
Lemon works as a cleansing agent and can reduce discoloured skin around nails effectively
Got too many manicures, yet pretty hands seem like a far-fetched dream? You have landed at the right place! Some people dark cuticles around their nails way too soon after getting a manicure and taking special care of their hands and nails. Taking care of nails and ensuring that they are white and shining is something that we all do regularly. But, it is the skin around the nails which is often ignored. Environmental factors may be responsible for dark skin around your nails. Excessive exposure to the sun or being in extreme cold temperatures can cause dark skin around nails. Harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun can increase production of melanin, thus darkening your skin.
Excessive washing of hands with soap can take away the moisture from your skin and cause darkening around your nails. Dark cuticles can also be caused because of dehydration.
Here are some home remedies for discoloured skin around nails that you must try
1. Scrub with milk
A gentle scrub made with milk, honey, oats and lemon juice can help in getting rid of dark skin around the nails. Milk can naturally moisturise your skin as well.
2. Lemon scrub
Just take a slice of lemon and rub it around your nails. You can repeat this several times in a day. Wash it with water at room temperature. It can help you get rid of dark cuticles effectively.
3. Lemon and sugar scrub
Slice a lemon into two halves and put sugar on each half. Scrub the lemon glazed with sugar on the skin around your nails for 10 to 20 minutes. Lemon lightens and cleanses your skin, while sugar acts as a good moisturiser.
4. Potato juice
Potato juice is a known cleansing agent. It can help in getting rid of pigmentation and an uneven skin tone. Grate potato and squeeze the grated potato to churn out juice from it. Dip a cotton ball in the juice and apply on your fingers. Leave it on your fingers for 15-20 minutes and wash it using water at room temperature. You can repeat several times in a day till you get good results.
5. Tomato scrub
You can also rub tomato slices around your nails to get rid of the discoloured skin. After scrubbing the skin with a tomato slice, you can leave it overnight. Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that can help in dealing with large pores, reduce acne and rejuvenate dull skin. Tomatoes are also known to be a good astringent and can improve facial texture.
6. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera gel is the magical plant which can help you deal with nearly all skin conditions including eczema and pigmentation. In order to deal with discoloured skin around your nails, apply fresh aloe vera gel on the every day. Aloe vera gel contains antioxidants that can rejuvenate the skin while also making it softer and blemish-free.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
