8 Different Kinds Of Nails And What They Say About Your Health
Fungal infections are the most common reason for yellow or cracked nails.
Maintain proper hygiene for having healthy and clean nails
HIGHLIGHTS
- White nails can be indicative of liver problems
- Bluish nails can be indicative of lack of sufficient oxygen in the body
- Cracked nails are a sign of fungal infections
You tend to do all kinds of things with your nails. You chop them off when you want or grow them long and try to keep them clean and maintain their hygiene levels to avoid unnecessary diseases and infections. But what you don't know is that your nails can reveal a lot about the condition of your health. A white spot or a rosy tinge, a bump or two on their surface... all these signs are symptoms of a health condition or a disease in the body.
Liver, lungs and heart problems can show symptoms on nails. Read further to know what all can you nails say about your health:
1. Pale nails
If you have pail nails, they can be indicative of anaemia, a liver ailment and even malnutrition.
2. White nails
If you have nails which are mostly wide and have darker rims can be indicative of some liver problems.
3. Yellow nails
Fungal infections are one of the most common reasons why you have yellow nails. As and when the infection worsens, the nail bed may further retract, thus making nails more thick and crumbled. In some rare cases, yellow nails can be indicative thyroid and lung diseases as well.
4. Bluish nails
If your nails have a bluish tint, it can be indicative of the fact that your body isn't getting enough oxygen. Lung and heart problems can be associated with bluish nails.
5. Rippled nails
If you have rippled nails, it might be indicative of an early sign of psoriasis, and in some cases, inflammatory arthritis. Rippled nails will also be discoloured and will have a reddish brown skin underneath.
6. Cracked or split nails
Cracked or split nails, with a yellowish hue, are also a sign of fungal infection. At times, they can even be indicative of thyroid disease.
7. Puffy nail folds
At times, the skin around the nails can appear puffy and a little red. This is caused by inflammation of the nail fold. A connective tissue disorder can be the reason for puffy nail folds.
8. Gnawed nails
Many people are under the habit of constantly biting their nails. This makes their nails extremely short and gnawed. Persistent anxiety or an obsessive compulsive disorder can be the reason behind this.
Thus, it is important to remember not everyone with the aforementioned kinds of nails will have serious diseases or infections. The best way to prevent these infections and maintain proper hygiene of nails is by keeping them clean at all times. But if the appearance of your nails severely disturbs you, consult a dermatologist.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.