Rose Water Benefits: From Acne To Eczema, Know The Many Ways This Cooling Solution Can Help You
Rose water benefits: Whenever your skin feels dry, you can sprinkle rose water mist on your skin. It is extremely hydrating and acts as an astringent. Know the other ways it can help you.
Cold rose water can help in reducing headaches as well
HIGHLIGHTS
- Astringent properties of rose water can also help in toning of your skin
- Rose water can make your skin glow almost instantly
- Cooling properties of rose water can help in reducing acne
Rose water and its properties can be beneficial for skincare, hair care and even anti-ageing. Traditionally, rose water is used for beauty purposes. Rose water is anti-inflammatory and acts as a cooling agent. This is the reason why it may help if you have conjunctivitis. Rose water can be used for both dry skin and oily skin. It can regulate pH balance of the skin. People with dermatitis, acne and similar problems can also rely on rose water because of anti-inflammatory and cooling properties.
Benefits of rose water that you can bank on
In one his recent IGTVs, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about the many ways rose water helps you and how you can use it.
1. Whenever your skin feels dry, you can sprinkle rose water mist on your skin. It is extremely hydrating and acts as an astringent.
2. Astringent properties of rose water can also help in toning of your skin.
3. Cold rose water can be helpful for people eczema. Make sure you do a patch test before using it on your skin.
Also read: Does Apple Cider Vinegar Help Treat Eczema?
4. Rose water can help in de-clogging pores on your skin. Clogged pores can result in acne. Wash your face regularly and sprinkle some rose water on it to declog your pores.
5. Rose water is a good antioxidant. It can help in reducing damage caused by free radicals on the skin.
Ways to use rose water
- Take a steam with hot water. It opens up your pores. After the steam, wipe your face with rose water. It will result in an immediate glow on your skin.
- Rose water can be used for aromatherapy as well. It can help in reducing anxiety.
- Cold rose water can be used as an effective remedy for headaches. Soak a cotton ball in cold rose water and gently massage your temples and forehead. Inhaling rose water can also reduce effects of a headache, informs Coutinho.
- Cooling properties of rose water can help in reducing acne. Mix some 2 tbsp of lemon juice in 2 tbsp cold rose water. Do patch test first.
- It is anti-bacterial and anti-microbial. It can be applied on wound for quick relief.
Also read: Skincare: Know Benefits Probiotics For Your Skin; Here's How You Can Prepare Curd Face Pack
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.