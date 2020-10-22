Do You Bleach Your Face At Home? Know A Dermatologist's Take On It
Bleaching your face can make your skin ultra-sensitive, says dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia. Read here to know the truth about applying bleach on your face.
Bleaching your facial hair can disturb pH balance of your skin
Every time you go to the salon for your monthly skincare rituals, do you get your face bleached as well? Well, you are certainly not alone in this. Skin bleaching has been known to reduce dark spots on the skin caused by sun damage. It can also help in reducing appearance of acne scars and evens out the skin tone. What's more, bleaching face was an ideal option to hide facial hair during lockdown, when getting laser hair removal wasn't possible. While removing hair with razor results in growth of coarse hair, waxing on the face may trigger acne.
Thus, for some women with facial hair, bleaching can be a blessing in a disguise. However, there are some downsides to this skincare procedure as well.
Risks associated with bleaching facial hair
Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia recently took to Instagram to talk about the truth behind bleaching facial hair. In the video post, Dr Lohia speaks how people are fond of bleaching their face as it makes their skin appear brighter and the short-term effects of it are quit comforting. However, there are lot of problems with bleaching your face, especially at home.
Explaining how bleach works, she says, "Bleach breaks hair bonds and leaches the natural colour of hair. It only lasts for a little while as your hair keeps growing."
The concerning factor with bleach is that its pH is much more than the natural pH of skin. The pH of face is 5.5, says Dr Lohia, and adds that the pH of bleach is between 8 to 10. "Your skin is not meant to be at such a high pH. This high pH can cause damage to the skin barrier. This results in skin rashes, skin irritation and bacterial infection. Bleaching your face can make your skin ultra-sensitive over time," she informs.
It is thus important to reduce the amount of time for which you apply bleach on your face.
Things to follow when applying bleach at home
When you are applying bleach at home, take note of the following points:
1. Apply it for a short period of time
2. Reduce the amount of bleach that you apply
3. Do not use any ingredients which may irritate your skin on the day of bleaching, the day before and the day after you bleach your face.
4. Remove the bleach if it is causing extreme irritation or itchiness.
5. If your skin is sensitive, use less bleach and more cream to prepare the bleach mixture.
Avoid using bleach on your face as far as possible. Use only the ones that are recommended by dermatologists or those that are made with natural and organic ingredients.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
