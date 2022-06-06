Do You Bleach Your Skin Regularly? It Does More Harm Than Good, Says Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta
Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta tells her followers that face bleaching can harm the skin
If you have irritated skin, acne-prone skin or dry skin, avoid bleaching
Imagine gearing up for a family wedding, party or any other social gathering. Would you go for face beaching to enhance your skin tone, or get rid of the dark spots? Well, many people still prefer to bleach their faces to deal with unwanted facial hair and achieve the much-needed glow. However, if you are considering that an option, it's also important to know the risks associated with it. Skin bleaching can have negative effects on your skin. It may help you with hyperpigmentation, dark spots or tanning temporarily, however, it could damage your skin in many ways.
Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta explains the harmful effects of bleaching in a video on Instagram. She says, “Face bleaching is an age-old method that a lot many of us have been following to not only cover that unwanted hair but also to get instant glow on the face.”
The results are temporary, they last only for 28 to 30 days but there are certain things you should know, she adds. It does more harm than good.
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shares the following adverse effects of bleaching:
1) Bleaching can irritate the skin. She suggests that if you have irritated skin, acne-prone skin or dry skin, avoid bleaching.
2) It's also important to know that it's a temporary solution to get rid of unwanted facial hair or achieve an instant glow. According to the dermatologist, laser hair reduction or dermaplaning serve as stronger and better solutions.
3) If you just want to improve your skin tone or hide those dark spots, it's important to see a skin expert and get proper treatment.
4) If you still wish to do the bleaching at home, make sure you do it on a clean and well-moisturised face. Apply the bleach only for that regulated time and do not go overboard. Post bleaching, make sure you moisturise and wear sunblock if you are going out in the sun.
5) Bleach contains harsh chemicals which can thin your skin and cause a chemical reaction, leading to bruises, pigmentation, and even sunburns.
6) According to Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Mercury is a US-banned chemical that you will find in your bleach. Other chemicals like hydroquinone, corticosteroids, mercury, hydrogen peroxide, sodium hypochlorite, calcium hypochlorite, and sodium percarbonate can make the skin susceptible to serious skin issues and problems.
7) She says that reports have linked contact dermatitis (skin inflammation) as a result of using skin bleach. Symptoms include redness, dryness, swelling, itching, burning and more.
Watch the video here:
It's always better to consult a skin specialist if you have any skin-related issues instead of blindly relying on popular beauty methods or home remedies.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.