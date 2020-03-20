Dermatologist Recommends These Skincare Tips For Women Above 40
Skincare tips: If you are above 40, then you must invest in ceramide-based moisturisers and non-foaming cleansers. They will help in retaining the moisture of your skin and help it look youthful.
Skincare: Use gentle, non-foamy cleansers to moisturise your skin naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Women in their 40s must get their facial massages upwards
- Avoid using harsh and foamy cleansers
- Moisturiser your skin every day and do not forget to apply sunscreen
One should aspire do what's the best for one's skin, no matter what the age. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia, in a few of her recent posts on Instagram, talks about skincare tips for women in their 40s. From using the right kind of skincare products to effective home remedies, Dr Lohia shares a couple of effective measures to keep your skin healthy and glowing.
Skincare tips you need to follow after the age of 40
In her post, the Delhi-based dermatologist mentions that mature women, as she calls them, must use the following products:
- Non-foaming cleansers: Gentle non-foaming cleansers should your preferred pick at this age. They can moisturise your skin. With age, the skin tends to lose its moisture. We lose many healthy fats from the skin and it ends up being drier, more irritated, less supple and less elastic. Non-foaming cleansers can help in meeting all these needs.
- Hyaluronic acid serums: Look for the ones with the right balance between high molecular weight and low molecular weight.
- Ceramide based moisturisers: These will help in retaining the lost moisture from skin.
- Retinol and peptide-based night creams: They will give a boot to collagen production.
Skincare home remedies for women after the age of 40
Dr Lohia suggests the following home remedies for women in the age of 40
- Get your facial massage upwards
- Consider using Gua Sha stones. They are great for improving your facial tone.
- If you travel abroad, then the face gym is a unique machine that you can use.
Other skincare tips for women above 40
- Exfoliate your skin regularly. Regular exfoliation can help you have a youthful and glowing skin. Consult your dermatologist to find out which is the best kind of exfoliator for you.
- Do not forget using sunscreen. Sunscreen is important for your daily skincare. They offer protection from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, which are responsible for causing premature ageing of skin.
- Drink sufficient water and consume a healthy diet. A hydrated skin looks naturally young and radiant. Consume lots of fresh fruits and vegetables to provide your skin with some essential antioxidants.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
