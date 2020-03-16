Skincare Routine: Reason Why You Must Wash You Face Every Night
HIGHLIGHTS
- A proper skin care routine can help you fight skin issues
- Wash your face every night before going to bed
- It will help you get rid of dead skin cells
A proper skin care routine can help fight various skin issues. Washing your face is the basic step of every skin care routine. It is advised to wash your face regularly to get rid of impurities or dirt. Many wash their face just once in a day that is in the morning. It prepares your skin for the rest of the day and gives you a fresh skin. But do you know washing your face is equally important at night? Just like morning, you should wash your face at night as well. It is a healthy practice that can help clean your skin before you go to bed. Here are some reasons why you must wash your face at night.
Skincare tips: Reasons why you must wash your face every night
1. Helps you get rid of impurities
Your face comes in contact with dirt and impurities throughout the day. This can affect your skin negatively. Washing your face can help you get rid of impurities and dirt. It will also help you reduce the effect of increased pollution from your skin.
2. It can help you reduce clogged pores
Accumulation of dirt in skin pores can lead to clogged pores. This can result in acne and other skin issues. Blackheads and whiteheads are also a result of clogged pores. Washing your face will help you reduce the chances of clogged pores.
3. Can help you reduce acne
Acne is a common skin issue that can be a result of various factors including poor skin care routine, clogged pores, increased pollution, port diet and lifestyle and many more. Washing your face will help you reduce the effect of various factors that can contribute to acne.
4. Allow your skin to repair overnight
Your skin needs time to repair overnight. Washing your face at night will remove makeup and allow your skin to breathe. It will help you repair your skin overnight.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
